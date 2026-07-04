Trump to invite Obama, Bush and Biden to White House for a football match? POTUS says ‘The press would go wild’

Donald Trump has playfully suggested an unexpected invitation to former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden to attend a football game at the White House, despite his longstanding practice of publicly criticizing both individuals.

While discussing a children's book on a podcast, Trump proposed inviting Obama and Biden to a football game, showcasing a rare moment of bipartisanship. (AP)

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The president proposed this idea during a podcast appearance hosted by Usha Vance, the spouse of Vice President JD Vance. While reading from a children's book titled Presidents Play!, Trump paused to propose a rather unconventional, bipartisan assembly of the exclusive club of the executive branch.

The moment gained attention online after a social media user known as Clash Report shared a clip of the interview on X.

The video featuring Trump in an open conversation with the Second Lady included a caption that emphasized his unexpected comments.

"Maybe I should invite Barack Hussein Obama, Joe Biden, with the Bushes—or Bush," Trump said during the recording. “Maybe I should invite some of those people to watch a football game together. Wouldn't that be a nice story? The press would go wild.”

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Trump keeps targetting Biden and Obama

The cheerful presentation sharply contrasts with Trump’s typical discourse about his predecessors. He often and vehemently disparages both Biden and Obama at political rallies and in media engagements.

However, Trump seemed entertained by the overwhelming disorder and media excitement that a prominent, bipartisan watch party would provoke.

Trump vs Obama

In recent months, the 47th president has faced allegations of harboring envy towards former President Obama, who has garnered significant acclaim in the years following his two-term presidency and since Trump resumed his role in the White House in January 2025.

Earlier this week, Obama recognized President Trump's "obsession" with him during an appearance on ALL THE Smoke with Matt Barnes & Stephen Jackson.

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Obama met with Barnes and Jackson at the newly inaugurated Obama Presidential Center in Chicago. Despite having been out of office for nearly a decade, the hosts remarked that the "leader of this current administration is still very fascinated" by Obama and his family.

“Look, you gotta ask him what it is — the obsession ... I obviously, you know, have a room in his head,” the former president said.