Trump to order end to DEI in military, reinstate troops who refused COVID vaccines, Hegseth says

Reuters |
Jan 27, 2025 08:27 PM IST

WASHINGTON -U.S. President Donald Trump will soon sign executive orders removing diversity, equity and inclusion from the military and reinstating thousands of troops who were kicked out for refusing COVID vaccines during the pandemic, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Monday.

Hegseth, a former Fox News personality and decorated veteran, narrowly secured enough votes to become the next defense secretary, a major victory for Trump after fierce opposition from Democrats and even some Republicans to his controversial nominee.

"There are more executive orders coming," Hegseth told reporters, as he arrived at the Pentagon for his first full day of work.

Hegseth has promised to bring major changes to the Pentagon and he has made eliminating DEI from the military a top priority.

The Air Force said on Sunday that it will resume instruction of trainees using a video about the first Black airmen in the U.S. military, known as the Tuskegee Airmen, which has passed review to ensure compliance with Trump's ban on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Hegseth was warmly greeted on the steps of the Pentagon by the top U.S. military officer, Air Force General C.Q. Brown, whom Hegseth criticized in his latest book. Asked if he might fire Brown, Hegseth joked that he was standing right next to him.

"I’m standing with him right now. I look forward to working with him," as he patted Brown on the back.

Reuters has previously reported about the possibility of mass firing among top brass, something Hegseth repeatedly refused to rule out during his confirmation process.

Hegseth's nomination was divisive, as the military's top job has historically gone to candidates with deep experience running large organizations and who enjoy broad bipartisan support.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
