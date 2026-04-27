Trump to rename ICE as 'NICE'? Here's what we know amid immigration crackdown

President Donald Trump supported the proposal to rename U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to National Immigration and Customs Enforcement (NICE).

Trump backed a proposal to rename ICE as NICE, promoting a shift in media terminology. The agency faces criticism over its enforcement actions, with calls for abolition from some Democrats(Getty Images via AFP)

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In a post on Truth Social, he shared a screenshot of a message on X where an individual had stated, "I want Trump to change ICE to NICE (National Immigration and Customs Enforcement) so the media has to say NICE agents all day everyday."

“GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT. President DJT” Trump said on Truth Social.

The official X account for rapid responses from the White House posted a screenshot of Trump's message on Truth Social. However, it is not confirmed yet whether Trump would actually take steps to rename ICE.

Also Read: Who is Norah O’Donnell? Trump slams CBS reporter as ‘horrible person’ for confronting him with Cole Allen's manifesto

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{{^usCountry}} Democrats seek abolition of ICE {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Democrats seek abolition of ICE {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Trump administration has focused on securing the border and taking action against illegal immigrants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Trump administration has focused on securing the border and taking action against illegal immigrants. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Certain Democrats support the elimination of ICE. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Certain Democrats support the elimination of ICE. {{/usCountry}}

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For instance, progressive Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal from Washington stated earlier this month in a post on X, "ICE is not keeping us safe. It's terrorizing our communities, detaining U.S. citizens, and letting people die in custody. Abolish ICE."

ICE faces nationwide backlash amid arrests

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is facing increasing scrutiny due to a critical internal report regarding abuses in detention facilities, protests concerning arrests at courthouses, and claims of breaches of state sanctuary laws.

Activists and local officials have accused ICE of disregarding legal protections, specifically targeting at-risk individuals, and intensifying enforcement through militarized units.

This ongoing controversy prompts inquiries into oversight, accountability, and the future of immigration enforcement in light of existing federal policies.

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Activist organizations such as No ICE Philly have conducted sit-ins to urge local authorities to stop ICE arrests at courthouses, which result in forced removals and potential legal charges, as per Philadelphia Inquirer.

Comparable conflicts have emerged in various areas, including military bases, where ICE's involvement in security screenings has changed due to public opposition.

Advocates contend that ICE is broadening its influence into areas that are intended to be free from immigration enforcement, thereby further undermining community trust, Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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