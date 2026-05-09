Trump touts ending nine wars, says would ‘love to’ make Russia-Ukraine the 10th one

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) touted his claims of ending multiple global conflicts after he took charge of the White House and expressed hope that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war could become the next one resolved, saying he would "love to" make it the tenth.

President Donald Trump, flanked by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, speaks during a press conference(REUTERS)

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Speaking to reporters at the White House before departing for a dinner at his golf course in Sterling, Virginia, Trump said, "I would love to see that war end. I have settled eight wars and actually nine, and it looks like we could have ten, but I would love to make that the tenth. I would love to see it end between Russia and Ukraine."

"It would be nice. I would like to see it stop," he added, referring to the ongoing conflict and the possibility of extending the brief, three-day ceasefire arrangement, which he had announced earlier.

Earlier, Trump announced a three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, noting that the temporary truce coincides with Russia's Victory Day celebrations commemorating the then-Soviet Union's role in World War II.

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{{^usCountry}} In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the ceasefire would take place from May 9 to 11 and would include a suspension of "all kinetic activity" between the two countries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the ceasefire would take place from May 9 to 11 and would include a suspension of "all kinetic activity" between the two countries. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "I am pleased to announce that there will be a THREE DAY CEASEFIRE (May 9th, 10th, and 11th) in the War between Russia and Ukraine. The Celebration in Russia is for Victory Day but, likewise, in Ukraine, because they were also a big part and factor of World War II," the post read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I am pleased to announce that there will be a THREE DAY CEASEFIRE (May 9th, 10th, and 11th) in the War between Russia and Ukraine. The Celebration in Russia is for Victory Day but, likewise, in Ukraine, because they were also a big part and factor of World War II," the post read. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Trump, speaking to reporters, further described the Russia-Ukraine war as "the worst thing since WW2 in terms of lives", claiming that "25,000 young soldiers [are killed] every month" without providing evidence for the figure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump, speaking to reporters, further described the Russia-Ukraine war as "the worst thing since WW2 in terms of lives", claiming that "25,000 young soldiers [are killed] every month" without providing evidence for the figure. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On the three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, the US President said both sides had agreed to pause hostilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, the US President said both sides had agreed to pause hostilities. {{/usCountry}}

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"I asked President Putin and President Zelenskyy, and both readily [agreed]. We have a little period of time where they are not going to be killing people," he said.

He further expressed support for extending the ceasefire period, stating, "Yes, I would like to see a big extension [of the ceasefire between the two countries]."

In his post, the US President expressed hope that the temporary halt in hostilities could mark "the beginning of the end" of the ongoing war, which entered its fifth year in February 2026, following Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Trump stated that the request for the temporary truce was made directly by him and noted that the agreement will also include a prisoner exchange involving 1,000 prisoners from each side.

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"This Ceasefire will include a suspension of all kinetic activity, and also a prison swap of 1,000 prisoners from each Country. This request was made directly by me, and I very much appreciate its agreement by President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard-fought war," the post added.

The US President further noted that the discussions are currently underway aimed at permanently ending the war, which he described as the "biggest" since World War II.

"Talks are continuing on ending this Major Conflict, the biggest since World War II, and we are getting closer and closer every day. Thank you for your attention to this matter," the US President added.

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