Trump v Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Alex Jones: 5 insults POTUS threw at streamers over Iran war row

President Donald Trump took on popular streamers Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, and Alex Jones via a Truth Social post on Thursday. Notably, all of them have been popular among conservative circles and have at times backed President Trump and his MAGA movement. However, they had broken ranks and criticized the decision to lead the US into the war with Iran.

President Donald Trump lashed out at conservative podcasters Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, and Alex Jones after they criticized his stance on the Iran war. (X/@MOSSADil)

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Many like Owens alleged Israel's influence in the matter. Trump, who recently announced that Iran had agreed to a ceasefire deal, has directly hit back at the content creators. The Truth Social post from the president was shared by his White House Rapid Response team on X.

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{{^usCountry}} Trump did not pull punches as he unloaded on Owens, Carlson, and others. The president's rant prompted a response from his longtime ally Laura Loomer. The far-right activist herself has often locked horns with Owens, Carlson, and Kelly on X and commented on the Rapid Response post saying ‘Finally’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump did not pull punches as he unloaded on Owens, Carlson, and others. The president's rant prompted a response from his longtime ally Laura Loomer. The far-right activist herself has often locked horns with Owens, Carlson, and Kelly on X and commented on the Rapid Response post saying ‘Finally’. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While Owens and Carlson have openly criticized the war in Iran, Alex Jones recently remarked that he felt politically homeless as he could no longer align with Republicans either amid Trump's actions. Here's what president Trump said about Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, and Alex Jones. 5 insults from Donald Trump in Truth Social post {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Owens and Carlson have openly criticized the war in Iran, Alex Jones recently remarked that he felt politically homeless as he could no longer align with Republicans either amid Trump's actions. Here's what president Trump said about Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, and Alex Jones. 5 insults from Donald Trump in Truth Social post {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years, especially by the fact that they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon - Because they have one thing in common, Low IQs. They're stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too!,” Trump said at the start of the message. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years, especially by the fact that they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon - Because they have one thing in common, Low IQs. They're stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too!,” Trump said at the start of the message. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | Candace Owens slams Trump as Iran deadline looms: ‘Willing to sacrifice Charlie Kirk, every American for Greater Israel’

He continued "Look at their past, look at their record. They don't have what it takes, and they never did! They've all been thrown off Television, lost their Shows, and aren't even invited on TV because nobody cares about them, they're NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS, and will say anything necessary for some "free" and cheap publicity. Now they think they get some "clicks" because they have Third Rate Podcasts, but nobody's talking about them, and their views are the opposite of MAGA - Or I wouldn't have won the Presidential Election in a LANDSLIDE. MAGA agrees with me, and just gave CNN a 100% Approval Rating of 'TRUMP'."

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The president then launched into individual attacks.

Speaking of Tucker Carlson, Trump said the former Fox News host could not even ‘finish college’. The president added “he was a broken man when he got fired from Fox, and he's never been the same — Perhaps he should see a good psychiatrist.” Coming to Megyn Kelly, Trump added that she ‘nastily asked me the now famous, ’Only Rosie O'Donnell,' question." Trump then turned his attention to Candace Owens and called her ‘crazy’. The president added that Owens “accuses the Highly Respected First Lady of France of being a man, when she is not, and will hopefully win lots of money in the ongoing lawsuit.” Commenting on Owens personal appearance, Trump said “Actually, to me, the First Lady of France is a far more beautiful woman than Candace, in fact, it's not even close!.” Of Alex Jones, president Trump said “Bankrupt Alex Jones, who says some of the dumbest things, and lost his entire fortune, as he should have, for his horrendous attack on the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims, ridiculously claiming it was a hoax.” Addressing them all together, Trump said they were ‘losers’ and not MAGA. "These so-called "pundits" are LOSERS, and they always will be! Now Fake News CNN, The Failing New York Times, and all of the other Radical Left "News" Organizations, are "hailing" them, and giving them "positive" press for the first time in their lives. They're not "MAGA," they're losers, just trying to latch on to MAGA."

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Trump concluded his message saying "As President, I could get them on my side anytime I want to, but when they call, I don't return their calls because I'm too busy on World and Country Affairs and, after a few times, they go "nasty," just like Marjorie "Traitor" Brown, but I no longer care about that stuff, I only care about doing right for our Country."

He added, "MAGA is about WINNING and STRENGTH in not allowing Iran to have Nuclear Weapons. MAGA is about MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and these people have no idea how to do that, BUT I DO, because THE UNITED STATES IS NOW THE "HOTTEST" COUNTRY ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD!."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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