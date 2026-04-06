Trump health issue hoax: Alex Jones defends satirical ‘35 Democrats hospitalized’ post after Walter Reed row

Conspiracy theorist and Infowars founder Alex Jones weighed in on a viral social media post claiming that 35 top Democrats were hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland. In a video comment on the post, Jones described it as satire while defended the user who shared it. Infowars host Alex Jones responds to viral claims tied to Walter Reed, calls out audience for attacking posters of obvious jokes and satire. (AP)

The post, intended as a parody of recent rumors suggesting that Donald Trump had been secretly admitted to the same hospital, went viral instantly.

Jones addressed the controversy in a video shared on Infowars and on X, where he questioned the credibility of the claims and pointed to the pattern of misinformation amid rumors of Trump's death.

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Satire or misinformation? Jones defended social media personality Matt Wallace, who made the original satirical post. The post jokingly claimed that 35 Democratic leaders were hospitalized at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center due to a “mystery illness,” mirroring earlier unverified claims about Trump’s health.

Jones stated that the backlash against the content ignored its intended irony.

He said, “Obviously, it's satire. He [Matt Wallace] made reference to all these Democrat operatives saying Trump has collapsed and is at the Walter Reed Medical center. This is all because they looked at his schedule days ago and saw he wasn't doing anything.”

Jones argued that the reaction highlights how quickly misinformation can spread online, especially when audiences fail to recognize satire.

He said, “Everybody is attacking the folks who posted the satire and acting like they don't know it's a joke and saying it's deception.” He continued, “Clearly, they have posted fake photos of 35 beds lined up with all these Democrats lying in them…It's clearly a joke.”

He bolsters his argument by citing his earlier video in which he refuted the conspiracy theory and rumor surrounding the purported death of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He said, “I said he is alive. I got called a traitor, an Israeli operative and just massively attacked.”

He further added, “I don't go along with stuff that I don't think is true. Just because I say Netanyahu is alive doesn't mean I support the war mongering…war crimes.”