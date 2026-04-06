Trump health rumors: Walter Reed shares new update on Easter; POTUS skips key events

The 79-year-old was seen returning to the White House on Sunday, April 5, after spending time at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia . He was seen fit and walking on his own as he entered the White House.

But the rumors were quickly debunked as those in Bethesda, Maryland noted that POTUS's cavalcade was not at the hospital on Saturday, suggesting that the President was admitted there. Members of the press pool then photographed the president on Sunday.

Rumors about President Donald Trump being potentially sick went viral on social media after the White House suddenly canceled all of Trump's public events Saturday, March 6. Many on social media speculated that the 79-year-old could be admitted to the Walter Reed Medical Centre, the hospital the POTUS is treated at.

Trump Skips Crucial Easter Event However, the rumors continued on social media, as Trump skipped a crucial Easter church event on Sunday. Instead, the Daily Beast reported that he took a tour of Washington DC. As mentioned before, one of the spots he visited was the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia.

According to updates from the White House press pool on Sunday, Trump, even though he is a Christian, did not attend Easter service at a church. He took what some in the White House press pool described as a "ceremoniously slow" tour of the Arlington Circle in DC. His motorcade went near the Arlington Memorial Bridge before visiting Trump's golf club.

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No explanation was given for why the President visited Arlington Circle.

Walter Reed Skips Update Despite speculation of Trump's admission, Walter Reed hospital did not post any updates on it. Instead, their Instagram story contained a post on Gold Star Spouses' Day. No other updates addressing the rumors surrounding the President were shared.

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“This Easter Sunday, Christians across our nation and around the world celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ—His triumph over sin and death brings redemption, hope, and eternal life. He is risen. Happy Easter!” a post from the White House stated.

Additionally, according to the White House press pool, Trump is set to host a family Easter dinner with First Lady Melania Trump and rest of the Trump family at 7pm ET. Members of the administration are also set to attend it.