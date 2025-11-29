Trump Vodka announcement sparks buzz; 'Donald Trump doesn't drink...'

Trump Vodka is hitting the shelves with the holiday season knocking at the door. Eric Trump, the second son of President Donald Trump, announced on X that Trump Vodka was available for pre-orders. Eric Trump announced that one could now pre-order Trump Vodka.(X/@EricTrump)

“So excited to announce that @trumpvodka is available for pre-orders!," he wrote on X.

He shared a photo of the Trump Vodka bottle. It has an American flag on it and the words ‘The Great American Spirit’ emblazoned in yellow. The announcement has sparked a lot of buzz online. As per the Trump Vodka website, pre-orders are expected to ship from mid-December 2025 to early 2026.

Trump Vodka announcement reactions

The vodka announcement has caused serious buzz online. One person remarked on X, “Trump Vodka. The most absurd timeline is the one that will win over the others every time.”

Another added, “Donald Trump doesn't drink. His brother died from alcoholism…” Yet another said, “Donald Trump doesn’t drink yet he has Vodka brand.”

Notably, Trump had told Fox News after winning his first presidential election – “I've never had a drink.” Trump has reportedly eschewed alcohol his entire life. This choice stems from the death of Trump's older brother, Freddie. He died of illnesses stemming from alcoholism, at the age of 42.

“It was a very tough period of time. If you don't start you're never going have a problem. If you do start you might have a problem. And it's a tough problem to stop,” Trump had told Fox News.

The Trump Vodka is not the first product to bear the family name either. There is an official licensed watch collection from Donald Trump. In June 2025, the Trump Organization announced its foray into the telecommunications market with a ‘Trump mobile’ as well. However, there have been delays in the ‘Trump mobile’ plans. One person remarked about this, saying “Pre-Order the vodka on the Trump phone that you still don’t have!”.