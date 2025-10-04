International Vodka Day: How chefs are relooking at the spirit beyond drinks

Whether you’ve indulged in the exciting kick of a vodka gol-gappa or savoured liquor-infused chocolates, it’s clear vodka is charting new territory beyond the drink menu. How chefs use this spirit in their menu beyond cocktails (Photos: Adobe Stock)

On International Vodka Day today, we take a fresh look at this iconic spirit, not just as a popular drink but as a dynamic ingredient increasingly embraced by restaurant kitchens.

Chef Parth Gupta, founder of Cicchetti Italiano, tells us that their signature bestseller — Ziti alla Vodka — is a creamy vodka sauce pasta. “In this dish, 30ml of vodka acts as a flavour bridge between the tangy tomato base and the richness of cream, helping to release aromatic compounds in tomatoes that wouldn’t come through otherwise. This makes the sauce more rounded, balanced, and flavourful without overpowering the dish,” he says.

But beyond just this, foodies and home chefs have been experimenting with their milkshake recipes by preparing them with a twist featuring vodka. Creator Rico Soto especially experiments a lot with this fusion, creating red velvet booze shakes, and Jarrod Rickard has worked with strawberry milkshakes infused with vodka.

There are more creative ways to use vodka in your dishes. Chef Manish Mehrotra has previously used vodka as a tomato sauce (¼ cup of vodka) in his dish, sweet potato steak. “Sweet potato is a very hardcore level, grassroots Indian ingredient, and after grilling it, there is a lot of smoky flavour added to it. Adding vodka enhances the whole flavour profile of it.”

Chef Suvir Saran also uses vodka while preparing his salads, for which he says, “a tablespoon or two does the trick”. He further says, “When you have fruits that are a little too ripe, you add a little bit of vodka; it just elevates the flavour profile.” He says that he also uses it in his dough, which makes it crisp and light, adding a burst of flavour to it.

Talking about the flavours of vodka he has used, he lists down tangerine, citron, pomegranate, lemon, lime, saffron and raspberry.

“In desserts, especially sorbet and liquor chocolate, vodka works really well. In chowder, seafood soup or shorba, 15ml vodka goes well as it pairs well with tomato or seafood. In around 500 g of fish or seafood, around 60ml of vodka is enough. I also think vodka pani puri is a great concept, where one puts about 15ml of vodka in about 1 litre of pani. Though I have seen guests asking for more to be put in it,” says Chef Nishant Choubey