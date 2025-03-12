Donald Trump vows retaliation against EU tariffs: 'Won't be abused any longer'

US President Donald Trump vowed to respond to the European Union's (EU) retaliatory tariffs on select American goods as he defended his decision to impose 25% tariffs on imported steel and aluminium from all trading partners. US President Donald Trump speaks as he prepares to sign executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on March 6, 2025.(AFP)

"We've been abused for a long time, and we will be abused no longer," Trump said during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

The US president said that he will be willing to grant “very little flexibility” to trading partners once his tariffs are implemented. Pointing out again to the “massive” trade deficit, Trump said his tariff policies will “even that out.”

Trump also said his decision to provoke a tariff war with America's biggest trade partners will restore “fairness” even as major allies like the UK indicated that all options are on the table while responding to US tariffs.

The European Union will levy partial tariffs worth $28 billion on certain US products including steel and aluminium products, textiles, home appliances and agricultural goods. These retaliatory measures will be enforced starting April 1 and will be fully in place by April 13.

Canada, the largest foreign supplier of steel and aluminium to the US, responded with its countermeasures. Its additional retaliatory tariffs worth $20.7 billion will target steel and aluminium products, computers, sports equipment and water heaters.

Trump defended his trade policy during a Business Roundtable on Tuesday saying they will make the companies invest in US factories.

Speaking to the CEOs, Trump said, “The higher it goes, the more likely it is they’re going to build. The biggest win is if they move into our country and produce jobs. That’s a bigger win than the tariffs themselves, but the tariffs are going to be throwing off a lot of money to this country.”

(With agency inputs)