Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Donald Trump vows retaliation against EU tariffs: 'Won't be abused any longer'

ByHT News Desk
Mar 12, 2025 10:08 PM IST

After the EU and Canada announced retaliatory tariff measures, the UK indicated that “all options were on the table”

US President Donald Trump vowed to respond to the European Union's (EU) retaliatory tariffs on select American goods as he defended his decision to impose 25% tariffs on imported steel and aluminium from all trading partners.

US President Donald Trump speaks as he prepares to sign executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on March 6, 2025.(AFP)
US President Donald Trump speaks as he prepares to sign executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on March 6, 2025.(AFP)

"We've been abused for a long time, and we will be abused no longer," Trump said during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

The US president said that he will be willing to grant “very little flexibility” to trading partners once his tariffs are implemented. Pointing out again to the “massive” trade deficit, Trump said his tariff policies will “even that out.”

Trump also said his decision to provoke a tariff war with America's biggest trade partners will restore “fairness” even as major allies like the UK indicated that all options are on the table while responding to US tariffs.

Also read | UK keeps ‘all options ready’ in response to Trump's 25% steel, aluminium tariffs

The European Union will levy partial tariffs worth $28 billion on certain US products including steel and aluminium products, textiles, home appliances and agricultural goods. These retaliatory measures will be enforced starting April 1 and will be fully in place by April 13.

Canada, the largest foreign supplier of steel and aluminium to the US, responded with its countermeasures. Its additional retaliatory tariffs worth $20.7 billion will target steel and aluminium products, computers, sports equipment and water heaters.

Also read | Canada retaliates against Donald Trump, announces tariffs: 'Need to fight nonsense'

Trump defended his trade policy during a Business Roundtable on Tuesday saying they will make the companies invest in US factories.

Speaking to the CEOs, Trump said, “The higher it goes, the more likely it is they’re going to build. The biggest win is if they move into our country and produce jobs. That’s a bigger win than the tariffs themselves, but the tariffs are going to be throwing off a lot of money to this country.”

(With agency inputs)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On