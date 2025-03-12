Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Canada retaliates against Donald Trump, announces tariffs: 'Need to fight nonsense'

ByHT News Desk
Mar 12, 2025 09:27 PM IST

Canadian finance minister Dominic LeBlanc said the retaliatory measures will target US steel and aluminium products as well as consumer items.

Canada on Wednesday announced new 25% counter-tariffs on about C$30 billion ($20.8 billion) of US-made items after the Donald Trump administration implemented global levies on imports of steel and aluminium.

Canada finance and Intergovernmental affairs minister Dominic LeBlanc listens to a speaker during a news conference on tariffs. (AP)
Canada finance and Intergovernmental affairs minister Dominic LeBlanc listens to a speaker during a news conference on tariffs. (AP)

Canadian finance minister Dominic LeBlanc said the retaliatory measures will target US steel and aluminium products as well as consumer items such as computers and sporting goods. The new levies match the US tariffs “dollar for dollar” and will take effect at 12:01 a.m. New York time on Thursday, reported Bloomberg.

Melanie Joly, Canada’s foreign minister, said the US tariffs are “unjustified and unjustifiable". She said she would raise the matter with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting, which Canada is hosting.

"We need to fight back against this nonsense," Joly added.

Earlier this month, the Canadian government imposed tariffs on C$30 billion of US products in response to Donald Trump’s move to place 25% tariffs on many Canadian goods.

Dominic Leblanc says Canada won't stand idly if unfairly targeted

"We will not stand idly by while our iconic steel and aluminium industries are being unfairly targeted," he told reporters, according to AFP.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump, miffed with Ontario's surcharge on electricity exports, doubled the tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to the United States.

“I have instructed my Secretary of Commerce to add an ADDITIONAL 25% Tariff, to 50%, on all STEEL and ALUMINUM COMING INTO THE UNITED STATES FROM CANADA, ONE OF THE HIGHEST TARIFFING NATIONS ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

He also threatened to ruin Canada's car manufacturing industry.

"If other egregious, long-time Tariffs are not likewise dropped by Canada, I will substantially increase, on April 2nd, the Tariffs on Cars coming into the U.S. which will, essentially, permanently shut down the automobile manufacturing business in Canada," Trump warned.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On