Trump vs Candace Owens: POTUS takes ‘Time magazine' dig at streamer over Brigitte Macron row; ‘her stock…’

President Donald Trump on Monday controversial streamer Candace Owens with a meme featuring a Time magazine cover spoof where Owens was declared "The Vile Person of the Year." Trump said that Candace Owens, who has criticized the Trump administration over various issues in recent times, is an "extremely Low IQ individual."

Donald Trump (L) and Candace Owens. (File Photos)

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He also slammed Candace Owens for her attack on Brigitte Macron, calling it "despicable." Owens has made a series of allegations against the First Lady of France, including claiming that she was male and later transitioned her gender.

Candace Owen's claims have caused a massive uproar and have led to a lawsuit against the French First Lady.

“Candace Owens’ stock, which was never very high, has fallen a long way,” Trump wrote. “Her attack on the First Lady of France is despicable. I believe, in this case, without verification, she is an extremely Low IQ individual!”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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