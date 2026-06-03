Trump vs Mamdani confirmed: POTUS quashes missing rumors with NBA Finals announcement

New York should be prepared to witness a potential Donald Trump vs Zohran Mamdani showdown at the NBA Finals. The president plans to attend Game 3 between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden on June 8. The New York Post cited sources to report that preparations are already underway, with MSG reportedly conducting security walkthroughs ahead of the high-profile visit.

Trump set for Knicks Finals appearance

Zohran Mamdani and Donald Trump are among the several high-profile guests at the NBA Finals(Reuters)

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Trump had previously revealed that he intended to attend one of the Finals games in New York after missing the opportunity to attend Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Knicks secured their place in the championship series before that game became necessary, sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I was invited to. I was going to go on Wednesday [Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals], but they closed it out very quickly. They’re great, and Jim Dolan’s a great guy - he’s, as you know, owns and in charge of Madison Square Garden. He’s having a good year,” Trump told The Post's Emily Goodin.

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{{^usCountry}} “Boy, what a team! They win all their games. They really have some great players. I think I’ll be going to one of the games, yeah. I was invited by numerous people, and Jim, and I think it’s great. Great to see it. The Knicks have really, they’ve really suffered for years and they’re doing right now very well.” Mamdani makes stance clear {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Boy, what a team! They win all their games. They really have some great players. I think I’ll be going to one of the games, yeah. I was invited by numerous people, and Jim, and I think it’s great. Great to see it. The Knicks have really, they’ve really suffered for years and they’re doing right now very well.” Mamdani makes stance clear {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The expected visit has also created an unusual subplot involving New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a longtime Knicks supporter who is also expected to attend the Finals. However, he made it clear he has no plans to appear alongside Trump. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The expected visit has also created an unusual subplot involving New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a longtime Knicks supporter who is also expected to attend the Finals. However, he made it clear he has no plans to appear alongside Trump. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “If the president went to a game, that's his decision to make. If I go to the game, I'll be doing so separately. New Yorkers, we are an unpredictable people. I think I'd make a fool of myself if I wanted to make a prediction.” Questions emerge over Trump's absence {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If the president went to a game, that's his decision to make. If I go to the game, I'll be doing so separately. New Yorkers, we are an unpredictable people. I think I'd make a fool of myself if I wanted to make a prediction.” Questions emerge over Trump's absence {{/usCountry}}

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Trump’s planned NBA Finals appearance comes after several days without a major public event, prompting questions about his whereabouts and health.

The president has not delivered a major public speech since late May, though he has remained active on social media and continued signing executive orders. His most recent medical report, released by the White House following a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, stated that Trump remains in “excellent health” and is “fully fit” to carry out his duties.

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White House physician Sean Barbabella said Trump demonstrated “strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function.”

Knicks prepare for historic Finals run

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The NBA Finals mark the Knicks’ first appearance on basketball’s biggest stage since 1999. New York enters the championship series with a dominant postseason record, although center Mitchell Robinson's availability remains uncertain after suffering a finger injury.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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