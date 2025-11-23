‘JD Vance is jealous’: Trump–Mamdani White House bromance sparks ‘running mate’ speculations

US President Donald Trump’s meeting with New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani turned unexpectedly warm on Friday, drawing onlookers’ attention and even some ribbing on US-based news outlet Fox News. US President Donald Trump (R) meets with New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 21, 2025. (AFP)

The channel's anchor Brian Kilmeade said Trump was “complimentary” toward Mamdani and noted that the pair even shared “a friendly handshake” during their Oval Office conversation. “I think the president wants to use him (Mamdani) as a running mate,” he said.

Kilmeade then went on to say that the two “really got along fantastic,” adding with a grin, “I think JD Vance is jealous.”

His remark came just as images from the White House showed the 34-year-old Mamdani standing by Trump’s desk while the president smiled up at him and patted him on the arm – a moment that suggested even Vice President JD Vance might be watching their new camaraderie with envy.

Trump and Mamdani’s friendly tone was a big change from their earlier clashes. Trump had previously called Mamdani a “100% Communist Lunatic” and a “total nut job,” while Mamdani had described himself as Trump’s “worst nightmare” and accused his administration of being “authoritarian.”

Yet, inside the Oval Office, the two appeared relaxed and collaborative.

A meeting that exceeded expectations

After the talks, Trump admitted he was surprised by how constructive the conversation turned out to be. Calling the meeting “great.”

According to both sides, the discussion focused heavily on housing, inflation and the rising cost of living, issues that shaped Mamdani’s campaign.

Standing beside Mamdani, Trump told reporters, “We’re going to be helping him, to make everybody’s dream come true, having a strong and very safe New York.”

The president later underscored their unexpected alignment: “We agree on a lot more than I would have thought,” he said when journalists were briefly allowed into the room. “We have one thing in common: We want this city of ours that we love to do very well.”

The Oval Office has often served as a stage where Trump has publicly pressured or even scolded visiting leaders. But Friday’s interaction with Mamdani veered in the opposite direction.