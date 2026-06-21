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Trump-Giorgia Meloni war: 5 things to know as G7 photo feud escalates, ‘My popularity depends on…’

US President Donald Trump and Italian PM Meloni clashed over foreign policy, with Trump suggesting Meloni's popularity suffered from her anti-US stance.

Published on: Jun 21, 2026 12:58 am IST
By Shweta Kukreti
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US President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Saturday exchanged sharp criticisms, further widening the public divide between two leaders who were previously regarded as close allies. Trump alleged that Meloni was attempting to mend relations with Washington after her refusal to endorse the US-led military operation against Iran, while also asserting that her popularity had declined due to her position.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, June 17, 2026.(via REUTERS)

In response, Meloni quickly countered, labeling Trump's remarks as “senseless” and dismissing any implication that her political standing was contingent upon her association with the US President.

She also rejected his claim that she “begged” him for a photograph with her during this week's Group of Seven summit in France.

He reiterated this claim on Saturday, incorrectly spelling her name as "Gigiorgia" while posting on his Truth Social platform that “she wants to be friends again” in order to improve her “numbers”.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: New theory emerges on identity of suspect caught on doorbell cam: ‘the ball has been dropped’

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Kukreti

Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Trump-Giorgia Meloni war: 5 things to know as G7 photo feud escalates, ‘My popularity depends on…’
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