Trump-Giorgia Meloni war: 5 things to know as G7 photo feud escalates, ‘My popularity depends on…’

US President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Saturday exchanged sharp criticisms, further widening the public divide between two leaders who were previously regarded as close allies. Trump alleged that Meloni was attempting to mend relations with Washington after her refusal to endorse the US-led military operation against Iran, while also asserting that her popularity had declined due to her position.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, June 17, 2026.(via REUTERS)

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In response, Meloni quickly countered, labeling Trump's remarks as “senseless” and dismissing any implication that her political standing was contingent upon her association with the US President.

She also rejected his claim that she “begged” him for a photograph with her during this week's Group of Seven summit in France.

He reiterated this claim on Saturday, incorrectly spelling her name as "Gigiorgia" while posting on his Truth Social platform that “she wants to be friends again” in order to improve her “numbers”.

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{{^usCountry}} Trump-Giorgia Meloni war: 5 thing to know The two leaders exchanged criticisms on social media, as Meloni shared a post on Instagram soon after Trump blasted her on his Truth Social account. “President Trump, these constant, unprovoked attacks are senseless. As for my popularity, being your friend certainly has not helped it, nor does it depend on my relationship with you,” Meloni stated on Instagram. “My popularity depends on my ability to defend Italy’s national interest, and that is exactly what I have always done.” She then mentioned the utilization of military bases in Italy by the United States, stating that they are regulated by agreements which both the nations have “always respected.” “In any case, my popularity is none of your concern. I suggest you focus on yours,” she concluded her post with a decisive tone. The dispute started when Trump asserted at the G7 last week that Meloni had “begged” him for a photograph with her. “Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni asked, over and over, for a picture with me during the G-7 meeting in France,” the POTUS said. “She is doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity, possibly because she turned down the United States of America, a Country that truly loves and protects Italy, when it came to denying Iran from obtaining or developing a Nuclear Weapon (But so did NATO, for that matter!),” he added. Meloni promptly dismissed the assertion in her own post on Friday, to which Trump replied on Truth Social earlier on Saturday. She called his allegations “completely fabricated” and asserted that “Italy and I do not beg”, provoking an uncommon public dispute between the two leaders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump-Giorgia Meloni war: 5 thing to know The two leaders exchanged criticisms on social media, as Meloni shared a post on Instagram soon after Trump blasted her on his Truth Social account. “President Trump, these constant, unprovoked attacks are senseless. As for my popularity, being your friend certainly has not helped it, nor does it depend on my relationship with you,” Meloni stated on Instagram. “My popularity depends on my ability to defend Italy’s national interest, and that is exactly what I have always done.” She then mentioned the utilization of military bases in Italy by the United States, stating that they are regulated by agreements which both the nations have “always respected.” “In any case, my popularity is none of your concern. I suggest you focus on yours,” she concluded her post with a decisive tone. The dispute started when Trump asserted at the G7 last week that Meloni had “begged” him for a photograph with her. “Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni asked, over and over, for a picture with me during the G-7 meeting in France,” the POTUS said. “She is doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity, possibly because she turned down the United States of America, a Country that truly loves and protects Italy, when it came to denying Iran from obtaining or developing a Nuclear Weapon (But so did NATO, for that matter!),” he added. Meloni promptly dismissed the assertion in her own post on Friday, to which Trump replied on Truth Social earlier on Saturday. She called his allegations “completely fabricated” and asserted that “Italy and I do not beg”, provoking an uncommon public dispute between the two leaders. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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