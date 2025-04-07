Trump-Netanyahu press conference not canceled, will take place in Oval Office: Report

Soon after the White House informed reporters that President Donald Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's scheduled press conference was canceled, The Hill cited sources to report that the presser has not been nixed. It will take place in the Oval Office. Generally, bilateral pressers are held in the East room after meetings. Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu will address reporters on Monday(AP)

According to Trump's daily guidance, the president would hold a meeting with Netanyahu at 2 PM local time. The two leaders were supposed to then address a press conference in the East Room of the White House. However, reporters present in the East Room were informed that the presser will not take place there.

Read More: Donald Trump considering a 90-day pause on tariffs? White House clarifies

The press conference has not been canceled but will instead take place in the Oval Office, The Hill reported. Donald Trump has on several occasions used the Oval Office for media questions. Typically, those sessions are accompanied by a formal press conference. The presser at the Oval Office is expected to be attended by a smaller group of reporters, news agency Reuters reported.

Netanyahu to seek tariff relief

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will seek to limit the sting of tariffs imposed on his country during his meeting with Trump, Reuters reported. The 75-year-old arrived at the White House on Monday afternoon and was the first foreign leader to meet face-to-face with the US president since he announced a sweeping tariff policy last Wednesday.

Read More: Outcry as Iran’s Kayhan calls for Trump’s assassination amid rising tensions; ‘Several bullets will be fired into…

Under the new policy, Israeli goods face a 17% US tariff. The United States is Israel's closest ally and largest single trading partner.

The two leaders are also expected to discuss Iran amid mounting tensions that prompted the United States to reinforce its military capability in the Middle East with more warplanes.

(With inputs from Reuters)