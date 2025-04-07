Outcry as Iran’s Kayhan calls for Trump’s assassination amid rising tensions; ‘Several bullets will be fired into…'

In a chilling move, an Iranian state newspaper published what was interpreted as an assassination threat against US President Donald Trump, sparking a domestic political uproar and international attention. In Iran, a lot of people were concerned that the editorial may give Trump and his supporters a propaganda tool and a reason to escalate military action against Iran.(AP)

Long considered the mouthpiece of Iran's most conservative sections, the hardline Kayhan newspaper published an editorial on Saturday that seemed to demand Trump's assassination in retaliation for the 2020 murder of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Iran's Kayhan warns 'several bullets will be fired into Trump's empty head'

The editorial, which appeared in the 'Dialogue' section of the daily, said that US President Trump “threatens several countries every day” and that “any day now… several bullets will be fired into Trump's empty head.”

It further mentioned Trump's involvement in directing the drone strike near Baghdad airport in 2020, killing Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force at the time.

It said “all righteous people”—including “the oppressed of Gaza” and “the resistance forces”—would rejoice over the news of Trump's passing.

Hostilities between the US and Iran have been on rise since Trump's return to White House. Trump has threatened to use airstrikes and impose sanctions again if Iran does not agree to reduce its nuclear program.

Additionally, the US has sent additional weapons and technology to the area, such as B-2 stealth bombers to the Diego Garcia airbase in the Indian Ocean and a second THAAD missile defense system to Israel.

Also Read: How ‘Trump mulling 90-day tariff pause' report triggered chaos in US markets

Iran’s newspaper close to Supreme Leader Khamenei triggers outcry

Within Iran, the newspaper instantly provoked a response from reformist journalists, lawmakers, and even government officials.

A lot of people were concerned that the editorial may give Trump and his supporters a propaganda tool and a reason to escalate military action against Iran.

A reformist commentator wrote in the daily Shargh: “This reckless language is like giving Trump a free pass to act against Iran. It is not resistance - it is self-sabotage.”

Government spokesman Fatemeh Mohajerani denounced the statement, stating that the rhetoric "not only contradicts the principles of the Islamic Republic but also hands the enemy justification on a silver platter."

She emphasised that rather than focusing on vigilante justice, Iran's stance on the Soleimani case should be on international judicial proceedings.

In a social media post, Mohajerani stated, “We support justice through legitimate international means, not threats that harm our credibility. The pen should defend national interests, not endanger them.”

Any action take against Iran’s Kayhan?

Iran's Press Supervisory Board took an extraordinary step and formally warned Kayhan, citing Article 6 of the national press legislation, which forbids publications that jeopardize national security or undercut the interests of the state.

The culture ministry stated in a statement: “The Islamic Republic’s stance is clear: Soleimani's case must be pursued legally. Publishing threats damages the country's standing and gives our enemies ammunition.”