Trump’s jab at Kash Patel goes viral amid FBI controversy: 'If you could get a little more publicity...'

US President Donald Trump appeared to take a public jab at FBI Director Kash Patel during a White House event this week, with the remark going viral as Patel faces mounting scrutiny over allegations tied to his conduct and leadership.

Trump’s comment came days after The Atlantic published allegations accusing Patel of 'excessive drinking and unexplained absences'.(Reuters photos)

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Speaking at a Monday gathering of the president’s Rose Garden Club attended by Republican allies and guests, Trump joked about Patel’s growing public profile. “FBI Director Kash Patel. Does he get enough publicity?” Trump said, according to The Mirror US.

“If you could get a little more publicity, it would be very...” the president added before trailing off with a laugh.

Controversy surrounding Patel

Trump’s comment came days after The Atlantic published allegations accusing Patel of “excessive drinking and unexplained absences” while leading the FBI.

The report cited unnamed officials who claimed Patel’s late-night partying allegedly forced aides to reschedule early-morning meetings. It also alleged members of his security detail once sought “breaching equipment” after being unable to get a response from behind a locked door.

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{{^usCountry}} Patel has denied the accusations and has reportedly filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patel has denied the accusations and has reportedly filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The controversy follows earlier viral footage showing Patel chugging a beer alongside the US men’s Olympic hockey team in Milan. Heated Senate hearing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The controversy follows earlier viral footage showing Patel chugging a beer alongside the US men’s Olympic hockey team in Milan. Heated Senate hearing {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Patel’s troubles deepened Tuesday when he appeared before a Senate committee to push for increased FBI funding while facing questions about the allegations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patel’s troubles deepened Tuesday when he appeared before a Senate committee to push for increased FBI funding while facing questions about the allegations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the hearing, Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen pressed Patel over claims regarding his drinking habits and asked whether he would take an audit-style test used to identify potential alcohol problems among military personnel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the hearing, Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen pressed Patel over claims regarding his drinking habits and asked whether he would take an audit-style test used to identify potential alcohol problems among military personnel. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: ‘Why was Kash Patel excluded from Cole Allen list?’ Internet explodes after manifesto disclosure, phone scrolling video

The exchange turned combative.

Patel shot back by accusing Van Hollen of wasting taxpayer money, saying, “The only person that was slinging margaritas in El Salvador on the taxpayer dollar with a convicted gang banging rapist was you.”

The two repeatedly interrupted each other during the tense confrontation, clips of which spread online.

Despite the growing controversy, the White House publicly defended Patel. “The President has full confidence in his administration,” the White House said in a statement.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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