A Southern California mayor has agreed to plead guilty to acting as an illegal agent for the Chinese government, CNN reported. Eileen Wang, the mayor of Arcadia, has resigned from her city position, officials said Monday, May 11. What charge is Eileen Wang facing? Kash Patel speaks out after Arcadia mayor accused of being foreign agent of China (Eileen1282/X, photo by TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP )

What charge is Eileen Wang facing? Wang was charged in April with one count of acting in the United States as an illegal agent of a foreign government. She allegedly did the bidding of Chinese officials, like sharing articles favorable to Beijing, without previous notification to the US government as the law requires.

Wang, 58, was elected in November 2022 to a five-person city council.

Read More | Who is Eileen Wang? 5 things to know on ex-Arcadia Mayor as she admits to being a ‘China agent’

FBI Director Kash Patel has shared an update on X, saying the FBI and its partners will keep working to “root out this kind of influence in American institutions”.

“Arcadia Mayor Eileen Wang in California has been charged with acting as an illegal agent of the People’s Republic of China in the United States,” wrote Patel. “Mayor Wang admitted to acting as a foreign agent from at least 2020 through 2022 - promoting PRC propaganda in the U.S. and acting at PRC’s direction to promote their interests. She has agreed to resign from office and plead guilty.”

He added, “@FBI and our federal partners continue to move aggressively to root out this kind of influence in American institutions all over the country.”