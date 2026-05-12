Who is Eileen Wang? 5 things to know on ex-Arcadia Mayor as she admits to being a ‘China agent’

Eileen Wang, the Mayor of Arcadia in Los Angeles County, California, has resigned after she admitted to running a propaganda news website under the instruction of the People's Republic of China. Wang was named in the charges in court documents unsealed on Monday in California. Former Arcadia Mayor Eileen Wang. (Eileen For Arcadia 2022/ Instagram)

According to the New York Post, Eileen Wang admitted to acting as an illegal foreign agent at the behest of China in a plea deal before the court. She was elected mayor of the Arcadia City Council in 2022.

According to the court documents, Eileen Wang allegedly ran a news website for Chinese Americans, called "US News Center." Though claiming to be a source of news, the website allegedly spread fake news to boost Chinese propaganda. The website was active between 2020 and 2022 and not while Wang held the post of Arcadia's mayor.

In this article, we will look at 5 things about Eileen Wang and the case of being an illegal agent for the People's Republic of China.

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Who Is Eileen Wang? 5 Things To Know About Ex-Arcadia Mayor 1 . She is a Democrat: Eileen Wang was elected to the Arcadia City Council on a Democratic Party ticket in November 2022.

2. Worked With Fiancé Under China Order: She allegedly worked with her then-fiancé, Yaoning “Mike” Sun, to run the website. The plea notes that she "executed directives" from the PRC and reported back to them time to time. Communications with her handlers have also been cited in the plea deal.

3. More Allegations Against Fiancé: The New York Post reports citing the US Department of Justice that Wang's then-fiancé, Yaoning ''Mike' Sun spied on Taiwan for China via the US.

4. Pleaded Guilty: On Monday, she pleaded guilty to the charges after her arraignment in a LA County. When convicted, she could face a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

5. Has Tried To Distance Herself From Fiancé: Eileen Wang has been tied to the allegations through her ex-fiancé. However, she maintains her relationship with Sun had ended, and she is not responsible for his actions. But the fact that he was her campaign manager in 2022 has complicated her case.

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What To Know About Yaoning Sun Yoaning 'Mike' Sun was first charged with conspiracy for spying for China in 2024 after initial accusations of being an illegal foreign agent. He was sentenced to four years in federal prison in February 2026.

“Ms. Wang is just the latest to act as an agent for the PRC and it should terrify Americans that she was able to rise to the highest levels of local office in her city,” LA prosecutor Bill Essayli said.