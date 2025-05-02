Menu Explore
Trump's new executive order seeks to cut funding for NPR and PBS

Reuters | | Posted by Tuhin Das Mahapatra
May 02, 2025 11:50 AM IST

Trump signed an executive order to cut funding for NPR and PBS, labeling them as biased.

Donald Trump signed an executive order that aims to cut funding to news outlets NPR and PBS, the White House said, marking the U.S. president's latest attempt to use federal funding as leverage against institutions he does not view favorably.

A 3D-printed miniature model of U.S. President Donald Trump with the National Public Radio (NPR) logo in the background is seen in this illustration taken April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
A 3D-printed miniature model of U.S. President Donald Trump with the National Public Radio (NPR) logo in the background is seen in this illustration taken April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)

The order instructs the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which distributes funding to PBS and NPR stations, to "cease direct funding" to them, according to the order's text released by the White House late on Thursday. It labeled the news outlets as partisan and biased.

"The CPB Board shall cancel existing direct funding to the maximum extent allowed by law and shall decline to provide future funding," the order says.

ALSO READ| Donald Trump intends to rename two US holidays to Victory Day

Both NPR and PBS have previously said that Trump's effort to cut their funding would disrupt essential media service and have a "devastating impact" on Americans who rely on them for credible local and national news, including during emergency situations.

The Trump administration has labeled multiple institutions in academia and the media industry - from Harvard and Columbia universities to NPR and PBS - as being leftist, Marxist, biased and woke, and threatened funding cuts. Human rights advocates have raised concerns over free speech and academic freedom.

US judge blocks Trump’s effort to shut down Voice of America and Radio Free Asia

Since taking office in January, Trump and his billionaire ally Elon Musk have gone on a cost-cutting drive that has resulted in the gutting and attempted dismantling of various agencies and the layoffs of over 200,000 federal workers.

The Trump administration also sought to shut down Voice of America, Radio Free Asia and Middle East Broadcasting Networks, whose news broadcasts are funded by the government. A federal judge ordered the Trump administration in late April to halt those efforts.

Thursday's order by Trump also aims to suspend indirect funding for NPR and PBS by asking the CPB to ensure "that licensees and permittees of public radio and television stations, as well as any other recipients of CPB funds, do not use federal funds for NPR and PBS."

The CPB sued the White House on Monday after Trump sought to fire three of its five board members. The nonprofit corporation was created by Congress in 1967 and provides funding for more than 1,500 locally managed public radio and TV stations.

ALSO READ| Donald Trump and grandson Theo recreate John F Kennedy's historic photo in Oval Office

Several media outlets have reported the White House plans to ask Congress to rescind $1.1 billion in funding for the CPB, with the amount being two years' worth of funding.

NPR has more than 900 employees, according to its website. The exact employee count at PBS was not immediately clear though a media report said it had over 550 staffers at the end of 2022.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
