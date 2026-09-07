Trump’s unusual Truth Social posts and AI images spark debate; Democrat influencer calls it a ‘mental health episode’

President Donald Trump’s recent habit of sharing AI-generated images on Truth Social has drawn fresh attention after another unusual series of posts on September 6, 2026.

Trump’s latest AI-heavy Truth Social posts renewed debate over his online style, with social media sharply divided over them.. REUTERS/Eric Lee (REUTERS)

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The posts showed Trump with George Washington, Hulk Hogan and futuristic robots, while others focused on Iran, Lake Ontario and his own image.

Democrat influencer Harry Sisson described the activity as a “mental health episode” and called for the 25th Amendment. His comments also led to mixed reactions on X, with some users criticizing Trump’s posts and others defending them as part of his usual style.

Donald Trump’s recent Truth Social posts include AI images

Trump has frequently used AI-generated images and videos on Truth Social during his second term. His posts have often mixed politics, jokes, attacks on critics and larger-than-life images of himself.

That pattern continued on September 6. Trump shared AI images showing himself alongside George Washington and as Hulk Hogan. Another showed him walking with robots, while a separate image put his face over Iran.

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{{^usCountry}} His posts also returned to the idea of renaming Lake Ontario “Lake America.” He shared material about New Mexico becoming “New America” and wrote, “The Moon Is Ours.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His posts also returned to the idea of renaming Lake Ontario “Lake America.” He shared material about New Mexico becoming “New America” and wrote, “The Moon Is Ours.” {{/usCountry}}

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Iran was another major theme. Trump shared an image involving Kharg Island, a key Iranian oil export hub, alongside the words, “Bye bye, Kharg.” The posts came as tensions involving Iran and the U.S. remained a major issue.

Also Read: Trump's 'new hair color' has internet talking days after president insisted, 'I don't wear a wig'

Harry Sisson calls Trump’s posts a ‘mental health episode’

Sisson, a 23-year-old political commentator and TikTok creator, collected several of Trump’s September 6 posts and shared them on X.

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He wrote: “Donald Trump is having a mental health episode online, posting nonstop AI photos and videos.”

Sisson also called for the 25th Amendment, which sets out a process for dealing with a president who is unable to perform the duties of the office.

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His “mental health episode” description is a just a political comment, cannot be treated as a medical diagnosis.

Also Read: Trump's 'new hair' mystery deepens: Biographer Michael Wolff reveals secrets amid wig claims

X users split over Trump’s Truth Social activity

The replies to Sisson’s post showed a clear divide over how Trump’s online activity.

One user wrote: “He’s supposed to the President. He acts like a troll working out of a Nigerian data farm.”

Another user took a different view, writing: “He is who he is, and he was elected with full knowledge of that. One of the reasons people love him is that he never changes.”

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A third user commented: “The method to all this madness is to flood the zone.. ‘he is having a mental breakdown’ etc. He is not. This is a strategic to get people to ‘talk’ about this craziness…”

Other replies mocked Sisson’s criticism, while some users defended Trump’s posting style.