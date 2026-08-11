Trump's vaccine order sparks backlash: Doctor opposes splitting MMR shot, says 'this is so wrong'

President Donald Trump’s new childhood vaccine order has triggered a sharp response from doctors and health experts. While the administration says the move will give parents more choice, critics warn that splitting the MMR vaccine could mean more shots and more doctor visits.

Doctors and health experts push back

Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office calling for the MMR vaccine to be split into three separate shots. (Bloomberg)

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Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.), a doctor and chairman of the Senate health committee, strongly criticized the order on X: “I'm a doctor. This executive order is wrong. The President does not have the expertise to make these changes. Vaccines are overwhelmingly safe. Vaccines are effective. Vaccines DO NOT cause autism. Breaking up vaccines will mean children have to get more shots to get the same protection, not fewer shots. It will increase hesitancy and make children less safe. Parents should listen to their child's pediatrician about vaccines rather than listening to an inaccurate executive order. This is so wrong.”

The CDC says there's “no published scientific evidence [that] shows any benefit in separating the combination MMR vaccine into three individual shots." It notes there can be a “very small risk” of febrile seizures and extremely rare cases of serious allergic reactions with the MMR vaccine, but that getting it “is much safer than getting measles, mumps, or rubella.” Vaccine safety experts at the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics also agree the MMR shot is not responsible for recent increases in autism diagnoses.

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US President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order stating that his administration would recognize “Gold Standard” recommendations for 11 core childhood vaccinations against serious diseases, along with the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine, as per ANI.

Trump said that for years, the US had recommended more childhood vaccines than other peer nations, with children in some cases receiving up to 72 vaccine doses. “Effective immediately, my administration is recognizing Gold Standard childhood vaccine recommendations for only 11 core vaccinations against the most serious and dangerous diseases, along with the MMR,” Trump said while signing the order in the Oval Office.

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The executive order states that “the combined MMR vaccine should be administered in three separate single-disease shots once such products are domestically available and that, to the maximum extent feasible, all childhood immunizations should be administered at separate medical visits.”

Trump also spoke directly about the MMR vaccine at the signing event: “You have the MMR. We want it in three separate vaccinations, given at separate times.” He suggested the vaccine could be "quite lethal" when given all at once, comparing the volume to "a bottle of soda." He also said, “No parent should feel the pressure of immediately after their child is born, and a bunch of vaccines are pressured and pushed upon them. This is about freedom at the end of the day.”

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What officials in the administration said

US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr said the administration would work to ensure vaccine access while also strengthening safety monitoring. “We will preserve access to vaccines, strengthen safety monitoring, expand research, give doctors and parents better information, and restore informed consent and parental choice to their rightful place in American medicine,” he said, as per ANI.

NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya said the move would restore autonomy for families while continuing to emphasize science in vaccine recommendations. “This restores a healthy relationship between public health and parents,” he said.

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White House adviser Stephen Miller also backed the decision, saying, “This is an action that ensures the dignity of patients, the dignity of parents. It restores choice and says we are going to let the parent and doctor make a sound medical decision.”

Background on measles and the MMR vaccine

Measles is a highly contagious airborne virus. It can infect up to nine out of ten unvaccinated people who are exposed to it, as per ANI. While most symptoms go away within weeks, the disease can be serious for young children and can lead to problems like ear infections, pneumonia, or encephalitis (brain swelling), which can cause long-term issues like seizures and memory problems.

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The MMR vaccine is the only effective way to prevent measles. Doctors recommend the first dose before a child turns 15 months old, and the second dose before age six. The vaccine is considered safe and gives lifelong protection, but vaccination rates have dropped in some countries, including the US, partly due to misinformation.