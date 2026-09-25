Trump-Xi summit: Chinese reporters ‘clash’ with Secret Service before Xi Jinping’s White House welcome; video

Chinese reporters pushed and shoved with US Secret Service agents outside the White House on September 24 as President Donald Trump prepared to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping for a state visit.

Chinese reporters clashed with Secret Service agents before Xi Jinping’s White House welcome as the Trump-Xi summit continued.. Photographer: Annabelle Gordon/CNP/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

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Videos from the scene showed journalists arguing with security officials and trying to hold camera positions near the White House. The dispute happened shortly before the formal welcome and did not stop the ceremony. Similar tensions had surfaced during Trump’s May visit to Beijing.

Deep Dive What caused the clash between Chinese reporters and Secret Service agents at the White House? The clash was caused by Chinese reporters pushing into limited camera areas and refusing instructions from Secret Service agents, resulting in shouting and physical jostling before Xi Jinping's formal welcome. How did the previous press incidents during Trump's visit to Beijing influence the recent scuffle? The recent scuffle echoed similar tensions from Trump's May 2026 visit to Beijing, where Chinese reporters had rushed into a secured area, causing physical injury to White House staff and disputes over security protocols. Why is the press access a recurring issue during Trump-Xi summits? Press access issues arise due to conflicting protocols between the Chinese and American media, often resulting in disputes as journalists attempt to capture key moments, highlighting the challenges in coordinating international media coverage.

Chinese press corps, Secret Service clash Before Xi Jinping arrival

The confrontation took place as the White House press pool prepared for Xi Jinping’s arrival. The travelling Chinese press corps pushed into limited camera areas and, according to reports, refused instructions from Secret Service agents to move. The scene included shouting and physical jostling near White House entrance areas.

Telegraph correspondent Connor Stringer described the scene on X: “Chaos ahead of Xi Jinping’s arrival at the White House as the travelling Chinese press corps push and shove their way into position. Lots of shouting and raised voices as they refuse to move for Secret Service.”

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{{^usCountry}} Reuters also published a photograph showing a Secret Service agent redirecting a Chinese official photographer who had initially refused to move. Trump-Xi summit follows earlier Beijing press disputes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reuters also published a photograph showing a Secret Service agent redirecting a Chinese official photographer who had initially refused to move. Trump-Xi summit follows earlier Beijing press disputes {{/usCountry}}

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The confrontation brought back memories of Trump’s May 2026 visit to Beijing. During that trip, Chinese reporters rushed into a bilateral meeting area and knocked down a White House advance staff member, who suffered bruises. There was also a dispute at the Temple of Heaven after Chinese officials refused to let a Secret Service agent enter with his firearm. The disagreement delayed the press pool’s entry.

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An official pool report from the American Presidency Project recorded that the dispute over the agent’s weapon led to a lengthy discussion before a compromise was reached. American journalists also faced restrictions around movement during the Beijing trip.

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping continue state visit despite scuffle

Despite the White House confrontation, the Trump-Xi summit continued as planned. Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, received a formal welcome from Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, including military honors.

Also Read: Melania Trump takes China's first lady on a museum outing that's watched for diplomacy and style

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Trump later spoke warmly about his relationship with Xi, saying the two leaders had “forged a friendship” and had “made tremendous strides on the issues facing our two countries.”

The US and China were also working to extend their trade truce until January 10, 2027, according to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The talks covered trade, technology and artificial intelligence, while the press dispute stayed a side incident.