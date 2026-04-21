Tucker Carlson ‘wrestling’ with his own conscience for supporting Trump: 'I'm sorry for misleading people'

Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson recently expressed remorse over his previous advocacy for US President Donald Trump. He even confessed that he felt “tormented” by his role in the political ascent of the Trump administration.

Tucker Carlson ‘wrestling’ with his own conscience for supporting Trump (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Carlson made the remarks during a candid dialogue on his podcast with his brother Buckley Carlson. He even offered a public apology for his influence on the American electorate.

"I do think it's like a moment to wrestle with our own consciences. You know, we'll be tormented by it for a long time. I will be, and I want to say I'm sorry for misleading people. It was not intentional. That's all I'll say," Carlson said.

Read More | Will Tucker Carlson be arrested? Explosive claim on CIA referral sparks row; ‘they read my texts’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Carlson’s previous involvement with Trump included personal speechwriting and campaigning for the president. He has now said that supporters, including him, must take accountability for the current political landscape. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Carlson’s previous involvement with Trump included personal speechwriting and campaigning for the president. He has now said that supporters, including him, must take accountability for the current political landscape. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Carlson even questioned Trump’s temperament, admitting that certain "signs of low character" were evident but were ignored by his supporters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Carlson even questioned Trump’s temperament, admitting that certain "signs of low character" were evident but were ignored by his supporters. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The question does present itself immediately, like, what is this? Was this always the plan? You don't want to be a conspiracy nut, but, like, clearly there are signs of low character. We knew that. But it didn't... there are tons of people of low character who outperform their character," Carlson said.

‘I've always liked Trump and still feel sorry for him, as I do for all slaves’

Earlier this month, Trump slammed Carlson on social media, writing, "Flailing fools like Tucker Carlson, who couldn't even finish college, he was a broken man when he got fired from Fox, and he's never been the same. Perhaps he should see a good psychiatrist!"

Read More | Did Joe Kent secretly share classified information with Tucker Carlson? FBI probe details emerge

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Carlson even admitted in a recent interview that he was "horrified" by Trump’s warning that "a whole civilization will die tonight" if an agreement with Tehran was not reached. He said in a separate interview with Newsmax, Carlson remarked, "I've always liked Trump and still feel sorry for him, as I do for all slaves," adding that the president "can't make his own decisions" and remains "hemmed in by other forces."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON