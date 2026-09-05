Tucson High School update: Armed man near campus sparks shooting fear; what we know so far

The University of Arizona on Friday sent out an emergency alert about an armed man near the campus of nearby Tucson High School in Tucson, Arizona. The alert sparked fears of a potential shooting in the vicinity of 400 North 2nd Avenue, where the school is located.

Representational. (Unsplash)

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So far, no update has come from the Tucson Police Department. The nature of the threat is unclear, however, there are no reports yet of shots being fired. According to News 4 Tucson the TPD cleared out the area around the school.

This story is being updated.