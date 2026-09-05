Tucson High School update: Armed man near campus sparks shooting fear; what we know so far

The University of Arizona on Friday sent out an emergency alert about an armed man near the campus of nearby Tucson High School in Tucson, Arizona. The alert sparked fears of a potential shooting in the vicinity of 400 North 2nd Avenue, where the school is located.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
So far, no update has come from the Tucson Police Department. The nature of the threat is unclear, however, there are no reports yet of shots being fired. According to News 4 Tucson the TPD cleared out the area around the school.
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.