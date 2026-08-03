Twin Falls PD issues emotional statement after Idaho In-N-Out shooting, ‘Yesterday challenged our department in ways…’

The Twin Falls Police Department shared an emotional statement on Facebook, thanking those who helped them deal with a deadly mass shooting at an In-N-Out in Idaho. The gunman was identified as Chad Williams, 24, who killed himself with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said at a press conference Sunday, August 2.

Emergency responders at the site of a fatal shooting incident in Twin Falls, Idaho, U.S., August 1, 2026, in this still image obtained from a video. (ABC AFFILIATE KIVI/Handout via REUTERS) (via REUTERS)

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“Yesterday challenged our department in ways that no agency hopes to face. Today, we were reminded that we never face those challenges alone. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the officer from the Nampa Police Department, Caldwell Police Department, Meridian Police Department - Idaho and Idaho State Police who answered the call and helped patrol our streets today,” the Twin Falls Police Department wrote on Facebook.

It added, “While we may wear different uniforms, we serve as one. In moments like these, badges, patches, and agency names take a back seat to our shared commitment to protecting our communities. We are one team with one mission. To our community, thank you. Your thoughts, kindness, and support have meant more than words can express. We are grateful to serve a community that stands with us.”

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Police have now confirmed that the three people who died did not include the shooter. Including Williams, four people lost their lives.

The shooting

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{{^usCountry}} Williams appeared to be armed with an AR-style rifle. He opened fire at the restaurant around 2 pm and then spilled into the parking lot in what Hicks described as a “very chaotic” scene. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Williams appeared to be armed with an AR-style rifle. He opened fire at the restaurant around 2 pm and then spilled into the parking lot in what Hicks described as a “very chaotic” scene. {{/usCountry}}

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Police confirmed that an off-duty state trooper and a citizen returned gunfire toward Williams, which possibly helped drive him away from the scene and prevent more casualties.

Also Read | Twin Falls, Idaho shooting death toll: Was Chad Williams among 3 killed? Police provide ‘most accurate information’

An In-N-Out employee dragged a wounded co-worker across the lot while other people tried to help until paramedics arrived. Video captured from a nearby vehicle, which surfaced on social media, showed Williams moving through the parking lot before pointing a rifle toward the driver’s-side window of a blue Tesla and firing twice. He then lowered the gun and moved away from the vehicle before running across the lot with the weapon still in hand.

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Williams acted alone. His family has been cooperative in the investigation, per the New York Post.

“Their hearts are also broken at this time,” Hicks said of Williams’s family.