Two Minnesota police officers, 1 paramedic killed while responding to domestic call

In another shooting tragedy in the United States, two cops and a medic were fatally shot while responding to a "incident with weapons" at a home on Sunday morning in Burnsville, Minnesota. Police, Fire trucks, ambulances and SWAT vehicles rushed to the 12000 block of East 130th Street in Burnsville, Dakota County, Minnesota.(Unsplash)

Police, Fire trucks, ambulances and SWAT vehicles rushed to the 12000 block of East 130th Street in Burnsville, Dakota County, Minnesota, CBS News reported.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“ATF agents are responding to a scene in Burnsville, Minn., where there have been reports of officers involved in a domestic-related shooting. Information is limited at this time,” said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in a social media post.

According to reports, the tragedy took place at 2.30 am with a standoff and hostage situation involving seven children inside a home.

It is understood that all hostages were safely released, and the suspect was discovered inside the residence with a self-inflicted wound. Official sources and law enforcement have not validated these details yet.

Also Read: Four dead, including shooter who opened fire at Minnesota motel

Minnesota officials react to devastating news, send prayers to victims' kin

Meanwhile, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar informed on X (formerly Twitter) that she was told three officers were shot in Burnsville.

"Learned from police this morning that three officers have been shot in Burnsville," Klobuchar wrote. “They were doing their jobs. They were protecting our community. John and I are praying for them and their families and the Burnsville P.D. this morning.”

Minnesota state legislator Jim Nash also expressed worries over rising shooting incidents in the United States.

"My heart is heavy for the families of these officers, the community of Burnsville, and for our country because this headline is not unique," Nash stated in a statement.

Pete Stauber, the US representative for Minnesota's 8th congressional district, said: “Devastating news coming out of Burnsville this morning. My prayers are with the fallen officers and paramedic, their families, and the entire Burnsville community. This is a terribly sad reminder of the grave danger posed to our brave law enforcement officers.”

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the officers shot and the entire Burnsville Police Department," the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office stated.