News / World News / Us News / Four dead, including shooter who opened fire at Minnesota motel

Four dead, including shooter who opened fire at Minnesota motel

BySumanti Sen
Jan 09, 2024 09:33 AM IST

Police had to issue a shelter-in-place order for the community after the shooting broke out around 7 pm on Monday

Three people are reportedly dead after a shooter opened fire at a Super 8 motel in rural Minnesota. The gunman is also said to have died. Police had to issue a shelter-in-place order for the community after the shooting broke out around 7 pm on Monday, January 8. 

Three people are reportedly dead after a shooter opened fire at a Super 8 motel in rural Minnesota (Getty Images/iStockphoto - representational image)

At this time, it is unclear if there are other injuries. More details have yet to be released on what prompted the shooting. The incident took place at the motel near Big Lake Road and Highway 33 in Cloquet, around 20 miles from Duluth. The gunman was found dead too, but it is unclear where they were discovered and how they died. 

After the shooting started, police urged about 12,000 people to ask locals to shelter in their homes. About an hour later, police finally lifted the order.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Tom Zambori said he saw “lots of flashing lights” at the scene, across which he worked. Cece Houle, another resident close to the scene said, “I'm okay and there is an active shooter.”

The story will be updated when we have more information.

