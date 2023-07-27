Heat wave alert!140 million Americans from NYC, Washington, Connecticut, Missouri, Baltimore, Minnesota, Indiana at risk

As a relentless heat wave continues its assault on the United States, over 140 million Americans are now under heat alerts, with the Northeast bracing for its highest temperatures this year. With extreme heat shattering records in southern states in recent weeks, the dangerous weather phenomenon has officials taking preventive measures to minimize its deadly impact. As a relentless heat wave continues its assault on the United States, over 140 million Americans are now under heat alerts.(AFP)

The Midwest and Northeast are now experiencing dangerously high temperatures as the heat wave creeps eastward. Nighttime temperatures in cities like New York City and northeast New Jersey will range from 75 to 80 degrees, dipping into the lower 70s in far outlying suburbs. Coupled with elevated humidity, these conditions create an uncomfortable experience for residents trying to escape the sweltering heat.

Looming Threats and Preventive Measures

Extreme heat, more deadly than any other irregular weather event in the US, is driving officials to act. Heat indices, factoring in relative humidity, are expected to soar above 100 degrees Fahrenheit across multiple areas in the Northeast and the Midwest. Various regions are gearing up for potentially record-breaking temperatures:

New York City: A warning of excessive heat has been issued for nearly nine million residents from Thursday at 11 a.m. to Friday at 9 p.m. Temperatures could reach nearly 100 degrees Fahrenheit, with a heat index making it feel as high as 105 degrees, marking the hottest days of the year in the city.

Washington, DC: An excessive heat watch is in effect, with temperatures nearing 100 degrees and the heat index potentially reaching 104 degrees on Thursday, and as high as 107 degrees on Friday.

Baltimore: A Code Red Extreme Heat Alert is active from Thursday through Saturday, prompting the opening of cooling centers as temperatures may feel higher than 100 degrees.

Connecticut: The state activated its extreme hot weather protocol, providing cooling centers as temperatures could feel between 95 to 105 degrees throughout the weekend.

Missouri: Heat indices in St. Louis and Kansas City will exceed 100 degrees on Thursday and Friday, with temperatures reaching the low 100s and heat advisories in effect.

Minnesota: The Twin Cities are under an excessive heat warning, with heat indices expected to hit 100 degrees and little cooling relief overnight.

Indiana: Indianapolis will see temperatures between 95 and 99 degrees on Thursday and Friday, respectively, with a heat index of up to 105 degrees on Thursday.

Emergency Alert in the Power Grid

As temperatures soar, the nation's largest power grid, PJM Interconnection, has declared an emergency alert. This move activates all systems, including planned outages, as PJM oversees electricity for over 65 million people in various states.

The situation has become dire enough for President Joe Biden to take action. He is set to announce measures to combat extreme heat in a briefing on Thursday morning.

From coast to coast, extreme heat has brought entire states under heat advisories, including Missouri, Iowa, Indiana, New Jersey, and parts of Southern California and Arizona. Heat indices in southern states have been breaking records, with Miami experiencing its 46th consecutive day with a heat index exceeding 100, El Paso with a streak of 41 consecutive days of temperatures over 100, and Phoenix reaching 118 degrees for the 27th consecutive day.

With extreme heat gripping the nation, people are urged to take caution and follow safety guidelines to protect themselves from this dangerous weather phenomenon.