Roasting heatwave sizzles southwest America, surge in severe burns cases leave hospitals swamped

As scorching temperatures blaze through the US southwest, doctors are sounding the alarm on a worrisome surge in severe burn cases. Hospitals in Arizona and Nevada have reported an increase in first-, second-, and third-degree contact burns as the relentless heatwave continues to grip the region. With temperatures reaching triple digits, and records being broken for consecutive days of 100F (37.8C) or higher, residents are facing a fiery challenge that has led to heat-related deaths.

Burning Streets

Emergency medicine physicians have reported numerous incidents of burns resulting from individuals passing out and collapsing onto superheated outdoor surfaces such as roads and sidewalks. The consequences of such burns can be severe and disfiguring, often requiring skin grafts to repair the damage. Hospitals, like Valleywise Health in Phoenix, have seen a spike in admissions to their burns units, with resources stretched thin in response to the increasing cases.

Firefighters and paramedics from Phoenix Fire Station 18 wheel a resident to an ambulance from a bus stop during a heat wave in Phoenix, Arizona,(Bloomberg)

While heat-related incidents are common in the summer, this year has brought an unusually severe heatwave, making matters worse. Many patients are experiencing symptoms like lightheadedness, dizziness, and cramps, with some even ceasing to sweat—a sign of extreme danger.

Dr. Kara Geren, an emergency medicine physician, while speaking to The Guardian said that she encountered a patient with a body temperature of a life-threatening 110F (43.3C). Normal body temperature ranges from 97.5F to 98.9F (36C to 37C). With these extreme conditions, the medical community is under immense pressure to keep up with the rising demand for care.

Rafts and IV Fluids

In response to the crisis, inflatable rafts filled with up to 10 gallons of ice have become a common sight in emergency rooms. These makeshift cooling stations provide relief to the overheated, offering a brief respite from the sweltering heat. In more severe cases, patients' kidneys may struggle to function, necessitating IV fluid administration to help stabilize their condition. Even after treatment, patients must be monitored carefully to avoid complications.

Phoenix's heat relief efforts

As the heatwave persists, authorities in Phoenix have urged residents to stay hydrated and avoid outdoor activities during peak heat hours. They have set up Heat Relief Network cooling centers to offer a reprieve from the heat.

However, with the increasing number of heat-related cases, there is a growing need for more cooling centers to accommodate those seeking refuge from the scorching temperatures.

While the southwest battles the blistering heat, residents are reminded to stay vigilant, hydrated, and avoid unnecessary outdoor exposure during the hottest parts of the day. The extreme conditions call for caution and community support as the region grapples with this relentless heatwave.

