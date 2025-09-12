Tyler Robinson parents: What we know about father Matt Robinson and mother Amber Jones

Tyler Robinson has been identified as the suspect in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk. His father, Matt Robinson, reportedly assisted in his apprehension. Tyler Robinson identified as Charlie Kirk shooting suspect. (AFP)

According to Breaking 11, Matt Robinson is a 27-year veteran of the Washington County Sheriff's Department.

His mother, Amber Jones Robinson, is said to work for Intermountain Support Coordination Services, an organization that helps individuals with disabilities access care.

Photos and videos believed to be from Amber Robinson's Facebook account have surfaced on social media. In several images, Tyler appears wearing glasses and shoes similar to those seen in FBI surveillance footage released during the manhunt.

One Facebook post allegedly made by Amber in 2020 stated that Tyler maintained a 4.0 GPA and received near-perfect scores on the ACT.

HT.com has not independently verified these details.

Details on Tyler Robinson

Investigators believe Robinson acted alone. According to Gov. Spencer Cox, Robinson had become “increasingly political” in the weeks leading up to the shooting and had openly voiced opposition to Kirk’s views.

After the attack, he allegedly confided responsibility to a family friend, evidence that helped guide authorities to him.

Additional proof, Cox said, came from engraved markings on bullets linked to the recovered rifle and messages sent through a chat app that a roommate later provided to law enforcement. “This was an attack on the American experiment,” Cox declared, urging young Americans to “choose a different path.”

The arrest was revealed publicly Friday morning by President Donald Trump, who told Fox News that, “With a high degree of certainty, we have him.” Robinson was taken into custody earlier that day.

The news broke only hours after the FBI and state officials had released fresh photos of the suspect while appealing for the public’s help in locating him—a move that underscored how uncertain authorities were about his whereabouts before the arrest.

