Tyler Robinson ‘visible uneasy’ at mention of Lance Twiggs during hearing, ‘Taking deep breaths, fidgeting…’

Fox News Digital reporter Michael Ruiz has shed light on Tyler Robinson’s body language during his hearing, especially when Lance Twiggs, his roommate and romantic partner, was mentioned. The week-long hearing in Provo, Utah, resembles a minitrial. Prosecutors plan to offer DNA evidence linking Robinson to the suspected murder weapon, testimony from investigators, autopsy findings, witness statements and video of Kirk’s murder. They will have to present all their evidence and can use secondhand information, or hearsay. Tyler Robinson was ‘visible uneasy’ when Lance Twiggs was mentioned during hearing (Francisco Kjolseth /The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool) (Francisco Kjolseth/Pool The Salt)

“Tyler Robinson appeared visible uneasy today at times during the hearing, especially during mentions of Lance Twiggs, taking deep breaths, fidgeting and adjusting his suit jacket,” Ruiz wrote on X. “We were not shown the video of Twiggs’ interview with police and expect to see only a redacted version tomorrow.”

Ruiz also revealed details about the presence of Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk’s widow, at the hearing.

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Ruiz wrote, “Erika Kirk shared several emotional embraces with her mother-in-law today and was also wiping tears when the Kirk family attorney Jeff Neiman urged the court to play the unredacted video for “all the world to see.””

He added, “The full video is expected to show Twiggs discussing texts, chat logs and a note that the defense worries prosecutors and the public will consider a “confession” from Robinson. The defense does not characterize them as a confession. We’ve seen some of these alleged texts already, where Robinson mentions being “stuck in Orem,” where the shooting took place, and he appears to take responsibility for being “the one who did it.” We don’t expect to see those portions tomorrow, but the judge will consider them when he makes his probable cause decision.”

The Lance Twiggs video A video statement from Twiggs will reportedly be played in court on Thursday, July 9. The video is part of the prosecution’s case, and could be important because Robinson reportedly confessed to Twiggs about the murder.

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Meanwhile, prosecutors have revealed that Twiggs was given immunity in exchange for providing recorded video statements to investigators about the case.

At the end of the hearing, state District Judge Tony Graf will determine if the case will proceed. Reporters and the public can attend as Graf denied a defense request to restrict access.

Prosecutors will have to demonstrate that there are reasonable grounds to believe Robinson killed Kirk. This standard is actually lower than for a trial, where prosecutors are required to prove guilt "beyond a reasonable doubt."