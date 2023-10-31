News / World News / Us News / UCLA student shot at in alleged hate crime attack near campus

UCLA student shot at in alleged hate crime attack near campus

ByHT News Desk
Oct 31, 2023 12:50 PM IST

A University of California Los Angeles student was shot with a BB gun in a possible hate crime incident

A University of California Los Angeles student was reportedly shot by a BB gun on Sunday. The law enforcement agencies are investigating it as a hate crime incident.

Reports from local media claim have quoted UCLA Police Department saying, the shooting occurred at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday as the student was walking on De Neve Drive near Riber Hall. A vehicle then approached the victim and a passenger in the car yelled a homophobic slur at him before shooting with a BB gun. The gun shots missed his eye and injured his face.

The police has not made any arrests and is looking for a white sedan. They say, the driver was a male who wore a black ski mask. A detailed description of the passenger was not immediately available, though officials did say he was a male.

(It's a developing story and will be updated with more details)

