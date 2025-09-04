UMass Lowell shooting alert: First details on armed suspect near Riverview Suites emerge

A shooting alert was issued by the University of Massachusetts in Lowell on Wednesday afternoon after a gunman was reportedly spotted on the campus. The Lowell Police Department has issued an alert for a suspect, as per a message sent out to the local community. Homeland Security police officer stands behind a press conference called by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. (Representational)(REUTERS)

In the message, the Lowell PD said that they are looking for a 5-foot-5 Asian male, as per the Daily Mail. The suspect is believed to be wearing a white sweatshirt and black shorts and is carrying a long weapon. He was last seen near the Riverview Suites, a student's residence inside the UMass campus.

A vide of the armed individual near the Riverview Suites went viral on X.

Here's the alleged video:

Note: Hindustan Times could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

As of now, there are no reports of shots being fired or anyone being hurt. Police have asked anyone with information on the suspect to contact 911 immediately.

US House Representative Lori Trahan of Massachusetts's 3rd congressional district said on X that she and her team are monitoring the situation.

"I'm actively monitoring the alert of a potentially armed individual near UMass Lowell’s South Campus and in touch with local officials," she wrote. "If you are in Lowell, please follow directions from Lowell Police Department (Official) and UMass Lowell."

There is a huge police presence at the campus, and locals have been asked to avoid the area.

UMass Lowell is located in Lowell, Massachusetts, about 25 miles northwest of Boston.

This story is developing.