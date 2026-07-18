United Airlines responds to backlash over Donald J Trump International Airport flight change claims; row explained

United Airlines has denied reports that passengers can change their flights for free simply because they do not want to travel through Florida's newly renamed President Donald J Trump International Airport.

United responded after reports said agents were offering alternate airports to passengers avoiding Donald J. Trump International Airport. (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The clarification comes after reports claimed that United reservation agents were being instructed to offer nearby airport alternatives to customers who objected to flying into the airport following its recent renaming.

What sparked the controversy?

According to Live And Let's Fly, an internal memo told reservation agents they could use their "empowerment" to offer travelers alternative airports, such as Miami International Airport or Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, if they no longer wished to fly into President Donald J Trump International Airport.

The memo reportedly suggested agents tell customers: "I understand that you'd rather not fly to this airport anymore. We can look at nearby airports like Fort Lauderdale or Miami instead. Is that an acceptable alternative?"

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The report gained attention online, prompting questions over whether United had introduced a special policy tied to the airport's new name. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report gained attention online, prompting questions over whether United had introduced a special policy tied to the airport's new name. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read: Not just airport, Trump's name finds its way onto warships, visas, drug website and more in second White House term

What did United Airlines say?

In a statement to CBS12, United said the reported memo did not reflect the airline's official policy.

"That internal message was poorly worded and not accurate," the airline said.

United added that while customers may be able to modify tickets without paying a change fee under existing policies, "our policy doesn't allow for changes because of an airport's name or three-letter code."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The airline's response indicates that passengers cannot receive a fee-free airport change solely because they object to the airport's new name. However, travelers may still qualify for ticket changes under other existing fare rules or customer service policies.

Also Read: Has Trump's name been removed from the Kennedy Center? Latest update as president's approval rating takes a hit

Why was the airport renamed?

The airport, formerly known as Palm Beach International Airport, was officially renamed President Donald J Trump International Airport on July 9 after legislation signed earlier this year by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took effect.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While the name has changed, airport operations, security procedures and flight schedules remain the same.

Another major update is scheduled for August 18, when the airport's three-letter IATA code will change from PBI to DJT for new flight bookings.