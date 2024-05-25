 US approves $275mn of weapons and military aid to Ukraine as Russia advances its assault on Kharkiv - Hindustan Times
US approves $275mn of weapons and military aid to Ukraine as Russia advances its assault on Kharkiv

AFP | | Posted by Shweta Kukreti
May 25, 2024 06:31 PM IST

The United States on Friday announced a fresh tranche of military aid for Ukraine, including ammunition, missiles, mines and artillery rounds as Russia presses its assault on the Kharkiv region.

Ukraine has been battling back in Kharkiv since May 10, when thousands of Moscow's troops stormed the border, making their biggest territorial advances in 18 months.(AP)

Ukraine has been battling back in Kharkiv since May 10, when thousands of Moscow's troops stormed the border, making their biggest territorial advances in 18 months.

"The United States is announcing today a significant new drawdown of weapons and equipment for Ukraine to support the brave Ukrainian people as they defend their country," said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"This $275 million package, which is part of our efforts to help Ukraine repel Russia's assault near Kharkiv, contains urgently needed capabilities."

The capabilities in this announcement include ammunition for HIMARS, 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds, 60mm mortar rounds, Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles, Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems, precision aerial munitions, small arms and additional rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades, demolitions munitions, anti-armor mines, tactical vehicles to recover equipment, helmets, body armor, and chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear protective equipment, and spare parts, maintenance, and other ancillary equipment.

US lawmakers passed $61 billion military aid deal for Ukraine

Last month, US lawmakers passed a long-delayed $61 billion military aid deal for Kyiv after months of squabbling in Congress as Ukrainian forces suffered setbacks on the battlefield due to ammunition and funding shortages.

Since then, President Joe Biden has ordered five tranches of military aid to be sent to Ukraine.

"Assistance from previous packages has already made it to the front lines, and we will move this new assistance as quickly as possible," Blinken said.

Strikes on the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest, killed at least seven people on Thursday, local authorities said.

More than 11,000 people in the wider region have been evacuated since Russia began its new offensive, according to local governor Oleg Synegubov.

