Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US charges former Fed official with spying for China

AFP |
Feb 01, 2025 02:42 AM IST

US charges former Fed official with spying for China

US prosecutors announced Friday that they had charged a former Federal Reserve advisor with economic espionage on behalf of China, accusing him of trying to steal trade secrets.

US charges former Fed official with spying for China
US charges former Fed official with spying for China

The Department of Justice said it had charged John Harold Rogers, 63, with spying on behalf of Beijing while employed as a senior advisor at the Federal Reserve Board of Governors .

The indictment, unsealed on Friday, said Rogers had leaked secret information from the Fed's board and from its powerful rate-setting committee while he was working for the FRB's Division of International Finance.

"The confidential information that Rogers allegedly shared with his Chinese co-conspirators, who worked for the intelligence and security apparatus of China and who posed as graduate students at a PRC university, is economically valuable when secret," the DOJ said in a statement.

The DOJ said that, since 2018, Rogers had "allegedly exploited his employment with the FRB by soliciting trade-secret information regarding proprietary economic data sets," including deliberations on tariffs against China.

"He passed that information electronically to his personal email account, in violation of FRB policy, or printed it prior to traveling to China, in preparation for meetings with his co-conspirators," they added.

When in China, Rogers then shared the information during secret meetings held in hotel rooms, while he was pretending to teach classes at a local university.

He was paid approximately $450,000 for his part-time work at the Chinese university, the indictment alleges.

"On February 4, 2020, in response to questioning by the Office of the Inspector General for the Federal Reserve Board, Rogers lied about his accessing and passage of sensitive information and his associations with his co-conspirators," the DOJ said.

The charges of conspiracy to commit economic espionage and making false statements carry maximum penalties of 15 years in prison and a $5 million fine, and 5 years in prison respectively, the DOJ said.

da/bgs

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On