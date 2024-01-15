US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin heads to home after furor over ‘secret’ hospitalisation

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has been discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center after 15 days of hospitalisation due to complications related to prostate cancer surgery, the Pentagon confirmed on Monday. US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin(AP)

“The secretary continues to recover well and, on the advice of doctors, will recuperate and perform his duties remotely for a period of time from home,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

Austin doesn't require further treatment for his cancer, but has been advised to do physical therapy and regular follow ups, his doctors said.

In a a statement, Austin expressed gratitude to the staff of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, adding that he is eager to fully recover and return to the Pentagon as early as possible.

“I’m grateful for the excellent care I received at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and want to thank the outstanding doctors and nursing staff for their professionalism and superb support,” Austin said.

“As I continue to recuperate and perform my duties from home, I’m eager to fully recover and return as quickly as possible to the Pentagon,” he added.

Pentagon watchdog to review Austin's failure to disclose his hospitalisation

Last week, the Pentagon's internal watchdog said he will review the secrecy surrounding Austin’s hospitalisation and why the Defence Department waited days to inform the White House that he had transferred authority to his deputy.

His failure to disclose his hospitalisation was sharply criticised by members of both political parties and even led to some calls for his resignation.

Austin (70) was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Dec. 22 and underwent surgery to treat the cancer, which was detected earlier in the month during a routine screening. He developed an infection a week later and was hospitalised on January 1 and admitted to intensive care.

Biden was kept in dark about Austin's hospitalisation

President Joe Biden and senior administration officials were not told about Austin’s hospitalisation until Jan. 4, and Austin kept the cancer diagnosis secret until January 9.

The incident led the White House and Pentagon immediately to formalise policies for which officials will be notified anytime a Cabinet member transfers authority to one of their deputies because they will be indisposed for any reason. This includes not just because of medical treatment but, in an example the Pentagon used this week, when the secretary is traveling and does not have immediate access to secure communications.