News / World News / US News / US embassy warns of imminent attack in Moscow, urges citizens to avoid large gatherings

Reuters | ByHT News Desk
Mar 08, 2024 02:20 PM IST

U.S. embassy has warned of an imminent attack in Moscow by 'extremists', asked its citizens to leave Russia

The U.S. embassy in Russia has issued a warning about imminent plans by terrorists to carry out an attack in Moscow. This alert came after Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced the foiling of a planned shooting at a synagogue by a cell affiliated with the Afghan arm of the Islamic State (ISIS-Khorasan).

Cars ride past the US embassy building in Moscow, on March 7, 2024. Russia summoned the US ambassador on March 7, 2024 to protest against what it said was Washington's interference in domestic affairs and the funding of "anti-Russian" NGOs.(AFP)
Cars ride past the US embassy building in Moscow, on March 7, 2024. Russia summoned the US ambassador on March 7, 2024 to protest against what it said was Washington's interference in domestic affairs and the funding of "anti-Russian" NGOs.(AFP)

"The Embassy is monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, to include concerts, and U.S. citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours," the embassy said on its website.

Also Read: Russia Foils Islamic State Attack On Moscow Synagogue Amid Gaza War | Two Terrorists Dead

The embassy urged all U.S. citizens in Russia to leave immediately but did not provide specific details about the nature of the threat. The advisory recommended avoiding large gatherings, including concerts, over the next 48 hours and staying vigilant in crowded areas.

The FSB disclosed that the ISIS-Khorasan cell operating in Russia's Kaluga region had been planning an attack on a synagogue using firearms. The militants were confronted by Russian special forces, and after resisting, they were neutralized by return fire. During the operation, firearms, ammunition, and components for an improvised explosive device were discovered and seized.

ISIS-Khorasan: Islamic State cell responsible for Moscow attack

ISIS-Khorasan is an Islamic State cell was operating in Russia's Kaluga region as part of the Afghan arm of the group and seeks a caliphate across Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Iran.

It remains unclear if there is a direct link between the embassy's warning and the foiled terrorist plot announced by the FSB. The heightened security concerns come amid the deepening crisis in Russia's relations with the West due to the conflict in Ukraine, with the Kremlin accusing the U.S. of supporting Ukraine against Russia.

The cell "was preparing to attack the congregants of a synagogue using firearms," the FSB said.

When tackled, the militants offered resistance by Russian special forces and were "neutralised" by return fire, it said.

"Firearms, ammunition, as well as components for the manufacture of an improvised explosive device were found and seized," the FSB said.

(With Agency Inputs)

