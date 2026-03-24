Green Card news: New bill could ease citizenship pathway for TPS holders in the US; details

Representative Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, a Democrat from Florida, has introduced a new bill that could change the lives of hundreds of thousands of immigrants living in the United States on borrowed time. US immigration policy splits as TPS holders see hope while SIJS youth face enforcement. (X/@unumihaimedia)

The bill called the Respect for Essential Workers Act that would give people living under Temporary Protected Status a change to for the Green card. As under the current system, TPS allows people from countries facing wars, natural disasters or other serious crises to live and work in the US temporarily.

That is exactly what is happening right now. The Trump administration has already revoked the TPS for nationals of Afghanistan, Cameroon, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Venezuela, Myanmar, Ethiopia and Yemen.

These changes could affect tens of thousands of migrants, with deadlines between mid-2025 and 2026 for them to lose their protection and work permits. Some of these decisions have been delayed or blocked by court cases.

On March 16, the US Supreme Court temporarily blocked plans to deport around 6,000 Syrians and 350,000 Haitians who had been granted TPS.

Cherfilus-McCormick highlighted the importance of TPS holders, saying on X, “Over 403, 000 TPS holders in Florida keep our communities running, working in health care, construction, food supply, and more,” and added that protecting them benefits both communities and the economy.