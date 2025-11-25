US halts Green Card approvals as Trump directs full re-interviews, Who will be impacted?

The Trump administration is set to evaluate every refugee who was admitted to the United States during the Biden administration, as indicated by a memo distributed to various media organizations on Monday. This action represents the latest setback for a program that has, for many years, provided refuge to individuals escaping war and persecution. A memo reveals the Trump administration's intention to re-evaluate all refugees from January 2021 to February 2025, halting green card approvals and mandating re-interviews.(X/@unumihaimedia)

Approximately 200,000 refugees who entered the country during this timeframe are anticipated to experience confusion and anxiety as the review process commences. Advocacy groups assert that this evaluation is likely to encounter legal opposition, contending that it exemplifies what they characterize as a trend of “cold-hearted treatment” towards people striving to reconstruct their lives.

Also Read: US to end Optional Practical Training (OPT) program? DHS new proposed rule to impact international students

What is outlined in the memo?

The memo, which bears the signature of Joseph Edlow, the Director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), and is dated Friday, indicated that the prior administration prioritized “expediency” and “quantity” over comprehensive screening.

As stated in the document, USCIS will undertake a complete review and “re-interview of all refugees admitted from January 20, 2021, to February 20, 2025.”

A priority list of individuals scheduled for re-interview will be established within three months. Additionally, the memo imposes a freeze on green card approvals for refugees who arrived during that period.

USCIS is prepared to enforce the law and ensure that the refugee program is not exploited, Edlow wrote.

According to current regulations, refugees are required to apply for a green card after one year of residing in the United States and may pursue citizenship five years thereafter.

Also Read: H-1B employee laid off within a month after returning to US: Here's ‘plan B’ every Indian worker needs

What are the main directives outlined in the USCIS memo?

The memo mandates the following actions to be implemented immediately:

• A halt on all pending Form I-485 green card applications submitted by refugees who were admitted between January 20, 2021, and February 20, 2025.

• A compulsory re-interview for all principal refugees entered during that timeframe.

• A review and possible re-interview of derivative refugees, which includes spouses, children, and follow-to-join applicants.

• A new evaluation to determine if each individual satisfied the refugee definition at the time of their admission.

What repercussions might refugees encounter?

• USCIS has the authority to revoke refugee status for both principal and derivative applicants.

• Green card applications may be rejected even if prior approval was granted.

• There is no direct appeal process available if a refugee-based green card application is denied. The sole recourse is to challenge removal in immigration court.

• Refugees who are facing removal have the option to renew their green card application before an immigration judge.

New conditions

• USCIS is allotted 90 days to pinpoint priority cases for re-interviews.

• The suspension on green card processing continues until a subsequent memo rescinds it.

• Only the USCIS Director or Deputy Director has the authority to grant exceptions.

• The agency will reassess all grounds for inadmissibility, including those that were previously waived.

• The review will encompass the persecutor bar.

• The agency emphasizes the necessity to ensure that refugees do not pose a threat to national security or public safety.