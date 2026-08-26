US issues advisory for citizens in Nepal amid deadly flash floods: ‘Those who need urgent assistance…’

The United States has released an advisory for its citizens traveling in Nepal, following confirmation from the Nepal Tourism Board that at least three American tourists are included in a "preliminary" count of 384 individuals reported missing due to severe flash flooding.

Nepal floods: U.S. citizens are advised to avoid affected areas and contact family or tour companies. (HT_PRINT)

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The flooding took place in the northern Rasuwa district, which borders Tibet, at approximately 8:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The initial count of those missing includes 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals, as stated by the Tourism Board, CBS News reported.

Deep Dive What should U.S. citizens do if they are in Nepal during the flash floods? U.S. citizens in Nepal are advised to avoid flood-affected areas, seek higher ground, follow local directives, and contact their family or tour company using available communication methods. Why are there so many tourists reported missing in the Nepal floods? The floods, which struck the northern Rasuwa district, have left at least 384 individuals missing, including several foreign tourists, as they were likely in the affected areas when the flash floods occurred. How are rescue operations being conducted for those affected by the floods in Nepal? Rescue operations are ongoing, led by local authorities and the Nepali Army, utilizing air transport to reach affected individuals while maintaining high vigilance for further safety.

The three Americans were reported to be traveling with a Nepali agency named Fishtail Tours and Travel. The agency has confirmed to ABC News that three American citizens are among the tourists who are currently missing while traveling with them.

Also Read: Nepal floods LIVE: PM Modi speaks to Nepal's Balen Shah as 8 dead, 105 Indians missing

US Embassy in Nepal issues advisory

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{{^usCountry}} In a post on X, the US Embassy urged its citizens residing in Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha, Chitwan, and Tanahun to stay away from riverbanks and low-lying regions, seek elevated terrain, and adhere to local directives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on X, the US Embassy urged its citizens residing in Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha, Chitwan, and Tanahun to stay away from riverbanks and low-lying regions, seek elevated terrain, and adhere to local directives. {{/usCountry}}

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U.S. citizens should refrain from entering areas impacted by the flooding in Rasuwa. Nepali authorities have imposed travel restrictions on the Prithvi Highway, the Galchhi–Nuwakot–Rasuwa–Syafrubesi route, and the Mugling–Narayangadh road. It is imperative to avoid walking, swimming, or driving through floodwaters, the advisory said.

Meanwhile, communication services remain disrupted in regions affected by the flooding in Rasuwa.

The US citizens were also advised to connect with their family or tour company.

"If you are safe, contact your family, hotel, guide, and trekking or tour company as soon as possible. Use text, email, or messaging applications when telephone calls do not connect.

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"The U.S. Embassy is working to account for U.S. citizens who may have been affected by the Rasuwa flooding. If you are in an affected area, email KathmanduACS@state.gov with your full name, current location, status, and tour or trekking company.

“U.S. citizens who need urgent assistance related to the Rasuwa flooding should call the U.S. Embassy at +977-1-423-4000.”

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Nepal floods update: All we know about missing tourists

The company stated that efforts to find and rescue the missing tourists are ongoing, but did not provide additional details regarding their potential locations or conditions.

According to the Nepal Tourism Board, local tourism and law enforcement agencies are working to confirm the locations and safety status of tourists and travelers who were present in or passing through the impacted regions.

The preliminary count from the Tourism Board also confirmed that among the foreign nationals reported missing are tourists from India, Malaysia, Britain, South Africa, the Netherlands, and Australia.

As of Wednesday, the Nepali Army announced via a post on X that rescue operations for individuals affected by the floods were continuing through air transport. The army advised the public to maintain high vigilance and seek safe locations.

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The flash flood in Nepal resulted from an earthquake that initiated a significant landslide, obstructing the Bhote Koshi River, as per Nepal's Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal.