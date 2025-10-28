US issues new exit-entry rules for green card holders, immigrants

Amid the Trump administration's ongoing crackdown on immigrants in the United States, the Department of Homeland Security has issued new rules for all green card holders and foreigners. As per the release filed on Friday, all immigrants and non-citizens will be required to be photographed when entering and leaving the country. A woman’s post about her US tourist visa being rejected has prompted varied reactions on social media. (Unsplash)

Photographs and fingerprint scanning were already a custom for certain immigrants and foreign visitors. Meanwhile, biometric data of certain non-citizens have been collected upon entry to the US since 2004.

With this new release, the data collection rule has now been significantly expanded to all foreigners entering and leaving the United States.

"Comprehensive data gathering for entry and exit of non-citizens will help address national security concerns, fraudulent use of travel documentation, and visa overstays," said the filing in the Federal Register on Friday.

What are the new changes?

As per DHS, the practice will be carried out by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) forces.

All non-citizens, which includes immigrants living in the country as well as green card holders, will be required to submit their biometric data and be photographed upon entry and exit from the US.

Furthermore, the previous exemption for those under 14 and above 79 years old has been removed.

As of now, the DHS has only notified of the clicking of photographs. Other biometric data, such as fingerprints, could also be taken by CBP officials.

As per a Bloomberg report, CBP officials have stated that passenger information, photographs in visa applications and passports will be used along with facial comparison technology to verify a traveler’s identity.

“Implementing an integrated biometric entry-exit system that compares biometric data of aliens collected upon arrival with biometric data collected upon departure helps address the national security concerns arising from the threat of terrorism, the fraudulent use of legitimate travel documentation, aliens who remain in the United States beyond their period of authorized stay (overstays) or are present in the United States without being admitted or paroled, as well as incorrect or incomplete biographic data for travelers,” CBP stated in its Federal Register filing.

The new measures are expected to take effect from December 26, 2025.

Trump administration's crackdown on immigration

Since assuming office in January 2025, Donald Trump has made several changes to the US immigration system, starting with ending birthright citizenship.

Following this, the second Trump administration has continued where the first left off and expanded ICE raids across the country as an attempt to “deport illegal criminal aliens” from the United States.

Furthermore, stricter rules have been issued for visa applicants and green card holders. One of the key rules introduced is social media vetting, which has already resulted in many visa holders being detained, deported and having their applications cancelled.