US issues travel advisory for Turks and Caicos Islands. Here's what to know

The United States government has issued a travel advisory for a popular tourist destination. Earlier this week, the Department of State issued a Level 2 travel advisory for Turks and Caicos Islands. The advisory warns travellers to “exercise increased caution” when visiting the Caribbean hotspot. US government issues travel advisory for Turks and Caicos

Turks and Caicos is a British Overseas Territory in the North Atlantic, consisting of eight major islands. Its main island is Providenciales, where the majority of the crimes occur, according to the US State Department.

A Level 2 advisory urges travellers to “be aware of heightened risks to safety and security,” per the agency's safety and security messaging on its official website. The agency updated its travel advisory on Tuesday, citing “crime” as the primary concern.

“Police may have limited investigatory resources,” the advisory notes. It emphasised Turks and Caicos' strict laws prohibiting arms and ammunition. “Firearms and ammunition, including single bullets brought by mistake in carry-on bags or luggage, are illegal,” the department warns.

The advisory states that the Turks and Caicos police “strictly enforce these laws, even at the airport when travelers are leaving.” “Travelers face arrest, jail time, and heavy fines. Some U.S. citizens have been detained and unable to depart for several weeks or more after being found with bullets in their luggage,” it adds.

Offenders can face 12 years or more in prison. While the law allows for some exceptions, the Department of State cannot guarantee a release, the agency warns, adding that if Americans do decide to visit, they should exercise caution.

“Check your luggage and hand baggage carefully for bullets or firearms before leaving the United States,” the agency says, urging tourists not to walk alone, especially at night.

Other guidelines include: Not answering the door unless it someone you know, not trying to physically resist a robbery attempt, and preparing a “contingency plan for emergency situations.”