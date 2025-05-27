US issues travel warning for Colombia: ‘Terrorism, kidnapping risks’

The US Department of State issued a Level 3 warning on April 17, 2025, for those heading off to Colombia. The travel advisory urges travelers to reconsider visiting the popular South American location in light of rampant “crime, terrorism, civil unrest, and kidnapping” in the region, with certain areas showing signs of increased risk factors. US issued a Level 3 warning for those heading off to Colombia.(Pixabay)

“Violent crime, like murder, assault, and robbery, is common in many areas in Colombia. In some places, organized crime is rampant. This includes extortion, robbery, and kidnapping,” the advisory read. “There is risk of terrorist violence, including terrorist attacks and other activity, in Colombia.”

High-risk areas

While the country as a whole has been issued a Level 3 travel warning which requires visitors to reconsider travel, specific areas in the region have also been flanked with a “Do Not Travel” Level 4 warning. Usually, a Level 1 advisory asks travelers to exercise normal precautions and Level 2 urges them to practice increased caution.

The Arauca, Cauca (excluding Popayán), and Norte de Santander departments are part of the Level 4 warning zones due to rampant activity of terrorism in the region, and violent crime, like armed robbery and murder. The Colombia-Venezuela border has also been flagged as risky since the border isn’t marked well and travelers run the risk of crossing over and being detained by Venezuelan authorities. Detainees may be slapped with terrorism charges and held for long periods. Due to the risks of “crime, kidnapping, and armed conflict” in the region, the US government has limited authority to provide emergency services to citizens stuck here. In light of these threats, US government employees working in Colombia are also “prohibited from traveling to the region”.

The advisory states that “political demonstrations are common throughout Colombia” and can risk the shutdown of roads or highways, access to public transportation, interrupt travel, and result in fatal injuries without any prior warning. These attacks may be targeted towards “U.S. government facilities, local government facilities, tourist areas and attractions, transportation centers, shopping malls and markets, military and police facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, and airports”.

Travel precautions

For those traveling to the region, the advisory recommends avoiding demonstrations and crowds, averting from flashy displays of wealth, keeping a low profile, traveling only during the day, and keeping abreast of updates on the department website or by enrolling in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to received timebound alerts from the US Embassy and make their location evident in case of an emergency. Travelers are also advised to buy travel insurance in advance which includes “evacuation assistance, medical insurance, and trip cancellation coverage”.

Despite these measures and warnings, Colombia continues to be a popular tourist location in the South Americas.

By Stuti Gupta