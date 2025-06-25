Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
US marine jailed in Japan over sexual assault

AFP |
Jun 25, 2025 01:05 PM IST

Relations between the US military personnel stationed in Japan's Okinawa and the local community have long been fraught.

A Japanese court sentenced a US marine to seven years in prison, a spokesperson for the judiciary said Wednesday, in the latest sexual assault case involving American military personnel.

The accused's lawyers argued that he had not used physical force against the woman but "only hugged her and left", according to a local report.(Pixabay/ Representational)
The accused's lawyers argued that he had not used physical force against the woman but "only hugged her and left", according to a local report.(Pixabay/ Representational)

Jamel Clayton, 22, who pleaded not guilty, was accused of choking and attempting to rape a woman in her 20s last year in Okinawa, according to Kyodo News and other local media.

The Naha District Court on Tuesday sentenced Clayton to seven years in jail for "the crime of causing injury by attempting to have non-consensual sexual intercourse", a spokesman for the court told AFP.

Presiding judge Kazuhiko Obata described Clayton's behaviour as "so dangerous that it could have threatened her life, and highly malicious," Jiji Press reported.

Prosecutors had sought a 10-year prison term.

Clayton's lawyers argued that he had not used physical force against the woman but "only hugged her and left", the Yomiuri Shimbun daily reported.

The defence is considering appealing the ruling, the reports said, citing Clayton's lawyer.

Relations between the US military personnel stationed in Okinawa and the local community have long been fraught.

Last year, 80 people connected to the US military were charged for various crimes committed on the subtropical Japanese island.

This included eight serious cases, such as robbery and non-consensual sexual acts, a police officer told AFP. The number is reportedly the highest in 30 years.

The 1995 gang-rape of a 12-year-old girl by three US soldiers prompted calls for a rethink of the 1960 pact allowing the United States to station its troops in Japan.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
