Mass shooting at Lincoln University on homecoming weekend, no suspect held so far | Check updates

Several students were reportedly shot at in Pennsylvania campus of Lincoln University on Saturday night during Homecoming weekend. The office of Chester County's district attorney said that law enforcement responded to the scene and also asked people to steer clear of that area. They added that so far, no suspects have been taken into custody. Active shooter alert was called off later.(Representative Image/Bloomberg)

While officials have reportedly said that multiple people were injured in the mass shooting, the actual number of fatalities is not yet confirmed.

Here are latest updates on Lincoln University shooting-