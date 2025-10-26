Mass shooting at Lincoln University on homecoming weekend, no suspect held so far | Check updates
Updated on: Oct 26, 2025 10:12 am IST
The shooting reportedly happened at around 9 pm on Saturday (local time) when the students were celebrating homecoming weekend in the campus.
Several students were reportedly shot at in Pennsylvania campus of Lincoln University on Saturday night during Homecoming weekend. The office of Chester County's district attorney said that law enforcement responded to the scene and also asked people to steer clear of that area.
While officials have reportedly said that multiple people were injured in the mass shooting, the actual number of fatalities is not yet confirmed.
Here are latest updates on Lincoln University shooting-
- Chester County's district attorney's office, in a post on X, said that it was aware of the shooting with ‘multiple victims’ at the university campus and that law enforcement officials responded to the scene.
- “The Chester County District Attorney's Office is aware of a shooting with multiple victims that occurred at Lincoln University this evening. Law enforcement has responded to the scene and are actively investigating. Please avoid the area at this time,” read the post.
- Later, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro also said that he has been briefed about the shooting and urged people to follow the guidance of local law enforcement.
- "I’ve been briefed on the shooting at Lincoln University tonight, and my Administration has offered our full support to President Allen and local law enforcement. Please avoid the area, continue to follow the guidance of local law enforcement, and join Lori and me in praying for the Lincoln University community,” he wrote in a post on X.
- At least four people were shot in the incident and taken to a local hospital, reported Fox 29 citing Oxford Borough police department officials.
- They added that so far, no suspects have been taken into custody. Active shooter alert was also called off.
- The shooting happened at around 9 pm on Saturday (local time) when the students were celebrating homecoming weekend near the football field, reported CBS News.
- Roads around the campus have been blocked off and a witness told CBS News Philadelphia that he saw a person receiving CPR.
- After the shooting, Lincoln University said in a post on Instagram that counseling services will open to provide support for students and staff at at 10 am on Sunday (local time).
- More details on what exactly led to the shooting and what is condition of the victims are still awaited.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Mass shooting at Lincoln University on homecoming weekend, no suspect held so far | Check updates
SHARE
Copy