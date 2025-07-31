US Navy F35 jet crashes after emergency landing near Lemoore Air Station in California

A US Navy F-35C Lightning II jet has reportedly crashed near the Leemore Air Station in Kings County, California. As per initial reports, police and fire officials have arrived at the scene of the crash. The F-35C Lightning II aircraft is the world's only fifth-generation aircraft, as per the US Naval Academy(X/@sentdefender)

"The pilot successfully ejected and is safe. There are no additional affected personnel," a statement from NAS Lemoore said. No further details on the crash were provided.

U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin, the maker of F-35 fighter jets did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

About the F35 fighter jet

As per USNA, the F-35C Carrier Variant "sets new standards in weapon system integration, lethality, maintainability, combat radius and payload that bring true multi-mission power projection capability from the sea."

This is a developing story…