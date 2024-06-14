US official's witty response on victory against Pakistan in T20 world Cup goes viral: ‘I often get in trouble…’

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller indulged in a light-hearted conversation with reporters when he was asked about Pakistan's shocking defeat against the US cricket team in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Responding to the query in a press briefing, Miller gave a cheeky response while humbly admitting his limited knowledge on cricket(ANI/Getty)

There is no comparable history for cricket in the United States, a game that is considered a religion in South Asian nations like India and Pakistan.

In the US, people mostly enjoy and participate in sports like baseball, basketball, soccer, and American football. Despite this, the United States cricket team on June 6, Thursday, made history when they emerged victorious over Pakistan in a nail-biting encounter at Dallas' Grand Prairie Stadium.

Responding to the query in a press briefing, Miller gave a cheeky response while humbly admitting his limited knowledge on cricket. "I often get in trouble when I try to comment on things beyond my area of expertise, and I would say Pakistan's cricket team is certainly in that category," the White House official said.

T20 World Cup: US wins against Pakistan in historic triumph

After many twists and turns at Grand Prairie Stadium, the USA prevailed despite a tense match that ended in a Super Over after both sides scored 159 runs. Pakistan's lackluster effort was defined by lost catches and misfielding.

Pakistan was unexpectedly defeated at an important ICC cricket competition that the US and the West Indies are co-hosting for the first time. Despite its widespread popularity, cricket is still not well-known in the United States. The ICC does anticipate that greater American interest in the sport will result from the USA team's triumph.

Miller's remark injects some humor into the discussion around the cricket team's surprising victory in the United States. All eyes will be on the USA team as the competition goes on as they look for further success and wins in the realm of cricket.

Commenting on his team's success, USA captain Monank Patel, who bagged the official player of the match award, called the result a "big achievement".

"Beating Pakistan, and playing for the first time, the way we played today I'm really proud of the boys," he asserted.

With two wins and one loss, India dominates Group A with four points, followed by the USA in second place. In their final meeting in Lauderhill, the USA takes on Ireland on Friday with the goal of making history by earning a Super 8 berth.